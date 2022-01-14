Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Alro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

01/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fri, 01/14/2022 - 19:55

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out during December 2021, with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273 and concluded a new contract on the date of January 14th, 2022, as follows:

  • Transactions of ALRO S.A. with ALUM S.A.Tulcea, carried out during December 2021, in total amount of
    RON72,685,830.
  • Details on the contract concluded on 14th January 2022 by ALRO S.A. as Provider with the company ALUM S.A. Tulceaas Consumer.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

  • Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during December 2021;
  • Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;
  • Annex 3 - Reporting of contract concluded on 14th January 2022 and of mutual debts and receivables balances as of 31 December 2021.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALRO S.A.
05:15pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
05:05pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
12:22pALRO S A : The status of civil action Alro-Competition Council
PU
01/10ALRO S A : Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO's downstream subsidiary, starts the implementation of a..
PU
01/07ALRO S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council - January 7th, 2022
PU
2021ALRO S A : Addition to current report no 95 of 24.12.2021
PU
2021ALRO S A : Communique- the production activity of primary aluminum will be reduced
PU
2021ALRO S A : Communique –Acquisition of the company Vimetco Trading S.R.L
PU
2021Alro S.A. acquired Vimetco Trading SRL from Vimetco N.V. and Vimetco Management Romania..
CI
2021ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 497 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 29,9%
Capitalization 1 506 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,11 RON
Average target price 4,09 RON
Spread / Average Target 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.17.22%351
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY4.37%16 094
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD4.67%11 986
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED8.51%10 915
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.3.18%9 207
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.8.59%6 870