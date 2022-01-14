Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

Fri, 01/14/2022 - 19:55

Significant event to be reported : Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out during December 2021, with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273 and concluded a new contract on the date of January 14th, 2022, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A . with ALUM S.A. Tulcea, carried out during December 2021, in total amount of

RON 72,685,830.

. with carried out during December 2021, in total amount of Details on the contract concluded on 14th January 2022 by ALRO S.A. as Provider with the company ALUM S.A. Tulceaas Consumer.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during December 2021;

Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

Annex 3 - Reporting of contract concluded on 14th January 2022 and of mutual debts and receivables balances as of 31 December 2021.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra