Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L.)

Fri, 01/21/2022 - 14:08

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of January 21st, 2022 with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), one new transaction based on a service contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273.

Details regarding the new transaction concluded on 21st January 2022 by ALRO S.A., as Provider with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., as Beneficiary, containing information on the transaction, date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra