    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L.)

01/21/2022 | 11:23am EST
Fri, 01/21/2022 - 14:08

Significant event to be reported:Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of January 21st, 2022 with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), one new transaction based on a service contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273.

Details regarding the new transaction concluded on 21st January 2022 by ALRO S.A., as Provider with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., as Beneficiary, containing information on the transaction, date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 497 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 31,0%
Capitalization 1 449 M 332 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,03 RON
Average target price 4,09 RON
Spread / Average Target 101%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.12.78%332
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY1.99%15 025
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD5.88%11 799
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED9.23%10 532
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-0.64%8 820
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.12.98%6 902