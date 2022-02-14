Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 17:06

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out during January 2022, with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A. withALUM S.A.Tulcea, carried out during January 2022, in total amount of RON59,567,129.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during January 2022;

Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts and receivables balances as of 31 January 2022.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra