  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Alro S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
1.630 RON    0.00%
11:01aALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L.)
PU
10:51aALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)
PU
08:21aALRO S A : Report according art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R)
PU
Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L.)

04/15/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Fri, 04/15/2022 - 17:45

Significant event to be reported:Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of April 15th, 2022 with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), a new transaction based on a services contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2021, amounting to RON50,219,273.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on April 15th, 2022 by ALRO S.A., as Provider with VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., as Beneficiary, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
