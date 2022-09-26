Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of September 26th, 2022 with the company CONEFGAZSRL, company under joint control, two new transactions whose values cumulated with the other transactions concluded/ carried out during the period July 1st, 2022 - August 31st, 2022, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements for the first 6 months of 2022, in amount of RON 53,695,300, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A. with CONEF GAZ SRL concluded/carried out during the period July 1 st , 2022 - August 31 st , 2022 in total amount of RON 28,750,947.

with concluded/carried out during the period July 1 , 2022 - August 31 , 2022 in total amount of Details on the transactions concluded on September 26th, 2022 by ALRO S.A., as Buyer/Operator with the company CONEF GAZ SRL, as Seller/User, in estimated amount of RON 131,854,499.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of concluded/carried out transactions during the period July 1 st , 2022 - August 31 st , 2022;

, 2022 - August 31 , 2022; Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1

Annex 3 - Reporting of contract concluded on September 26th, 2022and of mutual debts and receivables (balances) as of August 31st, 2022.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra