Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & Vimetco Extrusion SRL)

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of January 19th, 2023 with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), five new transactions whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2022, amounting to RON53,695,300.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on January 19th, 2023 by ALRO S.A. with VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra