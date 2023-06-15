Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of June 15th, 2023 with the company CONEFGAZSRL, company under joint control, three new transactions, whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements for the year of 2022, in amount of RON 70,644,348.

Details regarding the transactions concluded on June 15th, 2023 by ALRO S.A., as Buyer with the company CONEF GAZ SRL, as Seller, containing information on the transaction, date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra