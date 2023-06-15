Advanced search
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
1.635 RON   +2.19%
11:22aAlro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)
PU
11:14aAlro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)
PU
05/31Alro S A : Group and AZERALUMINIUM signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed to enhance their technical and economic capabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

06/15/2023 | 11:22am EDT
Thu, 06/15/2023 - 15:17

Significant event to be reported:Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out during the period March 1st - May 31st, 2023, with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to 2022 year, amounting to RON70,644,348, as follows:

  • Transactions of ALRO S.A. with ALUM S.A.Tulcea, carried out during the period March 1st - May 31st, 2023, in total amount of RON75,589,964.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

  • Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during the period March 1st - May 31st, 2023;

  • Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

  • Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts and receivables balances as of May 31st, 2023.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 15:21:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
