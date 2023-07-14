Fri, 07/14/2023 - 17:59

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out during the period May1st- June30th, 2023 with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements for the year of 2022, amounting to RON70,644,348, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A. withVIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., carried out during the period May1st- June30th, 2023in total amount of RON73,293,305.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during the period May 1 st - June 30 th , 2023;

- June 30 , 2023; Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

Annex 3 - Reporting of mutual debts and receivables balances as of June 30th, 2023.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra