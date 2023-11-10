Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & Vimetco Management Romania SRL)
Significant event to be reported:Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished
Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of November 10th, 2023 with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L.(member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority),one new transaction whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2023, amounting to RON 63,083,755.
Transactions of ALRO S.A. withVIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L., carried out during the period November 1st, 2022- October 31st, 2023 in total amount of RON11,546,881.
Details on the transaction concluded on November 10th, 2023 by ALRO S.A. as Buyer, with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L., as Seller, in estimated amount of RON411,324,576.
Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:
Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during the period November 1st, 2022- October 31st, 2023;
Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;
Annex 3 - Reporting of transaction concluded on November 10th, 2023 and of mutual debts and receivables balances as of October 31st, 2023.
The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.
Alro SA is a Romania-based company engaged in the manufacture of aluminum. The Companyâs portfolio includes primary aluminum products, such as wire rod, billets, slabs, foundry alloys and ingots, as well as processed aluminum products, such as aluminum plates from soft, medium and hard alloys, including non heat-treated plates and heat-treated plates, sheets, coils, tread plates, embossed sheets and coils, corrugated and heat treated sheets and extrusions. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is also involved in the production of alumina and in the bauxite mining. The Company operates four main production units, including anode facility, electrolytic facility, cast house and processing plant, as well as ancillary and service units, such as electric current transformation and rectification unit, the metallurgical repairs unit, and the pot and furnace repair unit, among others. As of June 30, 2011, the Companyâs subsidiaries included Alum SA, Conef SA and Vimetco Extrusion Srl.