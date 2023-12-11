Mon, 12/11/2023 - 17:31

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of December 11th, 2023 with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L. one new transaction whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2023, amounting to RON 63,083,755.

Transactions of ALRO S.A . with VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L ., carried out during the period November 1 st - 30 th , 2023 in total amount of RON 5,327,426.

. with carried out during the period in total amount of Details on the transaction concluded on December 11th, 2023 by ALRO S.A. as Buyer, with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L., as Seller, in estimated amount of RON329,106,336.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during the period November 1 st - 30 th , 2023;

- 30 , 2023; Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

Annex 3 - Reporting of transaction concluded on December 11th, 2023 and of mutual debts and receivables balances as of November 30th, 2023.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra