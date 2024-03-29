Fri, 03/29/2024 - 18:19

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of March 29th, 2024 with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L. three new transactions whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the first 6 months of 2023, amounting to RON 63,083,755, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A . with VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L ., carried out during the period February 1 st - 29 th , 2024 in total amount of RON 25,439,987.

Details on the transactions concluded on March 29th, 2024 by ALRO S.A. with the company VIMETCO MANAGEMENT ROMANIA S.R.L., in estimated amount of RON262,338,055.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Annex 1 - Reporting of transactions carried out during the period February 1 st - 29 th , 2024;

- 29 , 2024; Annex 2 - Reporting of contracts related to the transactions in Annex 1;

Annex 3 - Reporting of transactions concluded on March 29th, 2024 and of mutual debts and receivables balances as of February 29th, 2024.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra