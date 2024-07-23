Tue, 07/23/2024 - 14:18

Significant event to be reported: Reporting of transactions with related parties according to art. 108 paragraph 3 and paragraph 13 of Law no. 24/2017 - Republished

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of July 23rd, 2024 with the company ALUM S.A. Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), one new transaction whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. Standalone Financial Statements related to the year of 2023, amounting to RON 43,468,272.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on July 23rd, 2024 by ALRO S.A. as Buyer with the company ALUM S.A. Tulcea as Seller, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

The Company management declares that the management has assessed the reported transactions as being economically correct and justified.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra