Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALUM S.A. & Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited)

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 19:30

Please be informed by the present Current Report that ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out during the period April 1st 2021 - July 31st 2021, with the company Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., the following transactions that cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374, as follows:

Transactions of ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., with the company Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out during the period April 1st 2021 - July 31st 2021 in total amount of RON 60,889,492.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows: