    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92³ of Law no. 24/2017 (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION SRL)

07/31/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 18:59

Please be informed by the present Current Report that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), on the date of July 30th, 2021, a new transaction based on sale-purchase contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374.

Details regarding the transaction concluded July 30th, 2021 by ALRO S.A., as Seller with VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., as Buyer, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 107 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 760 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 2 063 M 498 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,89 RON
Average target price 4,09 RON
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.29.02%498
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED45.07%11 689
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY50.69%10 654
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD14.90%9 239
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.62.03%9 236
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.88.71%6 371