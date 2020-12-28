Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Alro S.A.    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017 (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

12/28/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 17:18

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), on the date of December 28th 2020, a new transaction, based on contract for electricity sales, whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2019, in amount of RON 37,077,541.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on December 28th 2020 by ALRO S.A., as seller, with ALUM S.A.Tulcea, as buyer, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

Annex 1 - Reporting of the transaction concluded on December 28th 2020 and of mutual receivables and debts (balances) as of 30 November 2020

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ALRO S.A.
10:35aALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017 ..
PU
12/17ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 923 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017..
PU
12/17ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 923 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017..
PU
12/08ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017 ..
PU
11/27ALRO S A : downstream subsidiary, Vimetco Extrusion, became a supplier for the m..
PU
11/25ALRO S A : supports the hospitals in Olt County with two donations consisting of..
PU
11/23ALRO S A : extended with three years the revolving syndicated credit facility in..
PU
11/17ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. ..
PU
11/17ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. ..
PU
11/13ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 923 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 778 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2019 -67,7 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2019 1 171 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2019 -24,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 577 M 395 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 291
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Ioan Sava Director-Investment, Technical & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO S.A.-5.56%395
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED50.00%8 072
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS72.04%7 954
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC-8.38%6 858
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.32.14%5 407
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.52.53%3 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ