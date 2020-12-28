Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of no. 92 ind 3 of Law no. 24/2017 (ALRO S.A. & ALUM S.A.)

Mon, 12/28/2020 - 17:18

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company ALUM S.A.Tulcea (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), on the date of December 28th 2020, a new transaction, based on contract for electricity sales, whose value cumulated with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2019, in amount of RON 37,077,541.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on December 28th 2020 by ALRO S.A., as seller, with ALUM S.A.Tulcea, as buyer, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

Annex 1 - Reporting of the transaction concluded on December 28th 2020 and of mutual receivables and debts (balances) as of 30 November 2020