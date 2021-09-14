Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Alro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro S A : Raport curent conform art. 108 din Legea nr. 24/2017, republicata (ALUM S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)

09/14/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 22:50

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., concluded with the company CONEFGAZS.R.L., related party of ALRO Group, on the date of 14 September 2021, one new transaction based on a purchase contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on 14th September 2021 by ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., as buyer, with the Company CONEF GAZ S.R.L., related party of ALRO Group, as seller, containing information on the transactions date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALRO S.A.
04:02pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
04:02pALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
03:52pALRO S A : Raport curent conform art. 108 din Legea nr. 24/2017, republicata (AL..
PU
08/30ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
08/27ALRO S A : Current report file status 954/2/2016
PU
08/19ALRO S A : Current Report Later OGSM - August 19, 2021
PU
08/13ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
08/13ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
08/13ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
08/13ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 089 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 120 M 506 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,00 RON
Average target price 4,09 RON
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.33.93%511
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED88.17%16 274
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY108.03%15 233
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD33.02%11 304
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.71.20%11 114
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.194.82%10 686