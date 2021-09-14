Alro S A : Raport curent conform art. 108 din Legea nr. 24/2017, republicata (ALUM S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)

Tue, 09/14/2021 - 22:50

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., concluded with the company CONEFGAZS.R.L., related party of ALRO Group, on the date of 14 September 2021, one new transaction based on a purchase contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on 14th September 2021 by ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., as buyer, with the Company CONEF GAZ S.R.L., related party of ALRO Group, as seller, containing information on the transactions date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.