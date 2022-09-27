Alro S A : Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO's downstream subsidiary, celebrates its 16ᵗʰ anniversary by increasing the production

The Company commissioned a new 7-inch automatic extrusion line, following a EUR 10 million investment;

The fully automated line offers improved production efficiency and sustainable use of natural resources, promoting state-of-the-art technology, implemented in partnership with Presezzi Extrusion spa;

Boosting the production capacity by approx. 11,000 tonnes per year, this investment supports Vimetco Extrusion development strategy focused on increasing its portfolio with value-added and high-value-added aluminium products.

Slatina, 27 September 2022- ALRO S.A. (BVB: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announces that Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO's downstream subsidiary in charge with the extrusion business line, commissioned a new state-of-the-art automated extrusion line, following a EUR 10 million investment. This line will allow Vimetco Extrusion to increase by approx. 11,000 tonnes the production capacity for value-added and high value-added aluminium products, thus reaching a total capacity of over 35,000 tonnes by the end of 2022.

Moreover, the new line, developed in partnership with Presezzi Extrusion spa, has the lowest guaranteed gas consumption on the market, being equipped with an efficient energy-saving system, as well as with independently operated water and air-cooling zones, designed to allocate resources efficiently, and thus reducing the business risk generated by resources scarcity.

Vimetco Extrusion reached this strategic milestone at the same time celebrating 16 years of uninterrupted activity, translated into continuous progress in terms of production capacity and portfolio of value-added and high value-added products for industries such as building construction, solar, medical, engineering, or transportation.

"Every anniversary is a good opportunity to reflect upon Vimetco Extrusion evolution, appreciate the team and all the partners, and share new perspectives on business development. Vimetco Extrusion takes the responsibility towards its stakeholders very seriously, investing in sustainable development, creating added value and strong opportunities for the community as well", said Igor HIGER, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vimetco Extrusion."Our long-term strategy is and has always been focused on rational resources allocation, investing in state-of-the-art capacities, reducing energy demand through energy efficiency, and supporting green energy industries through the supply of aluminium products. And this proves to be even more correct and valuable during the current challenging worldwide context, with the energy crisis putting the economic progress under high risk",added Igor HIGER.

Vimetco Extrusion increased its production from 5,000 tonnes, in 2007, out of which 10% value-added products, to 35,000 tonnes in 2022, the majority of which being represented by value-added products and very high value-added products. Moreover, the company succeeded in meeting its goal of becoming a reliable, one-stop-shop for customers worldwide, providing products that support efficient projects in strategic industries and with a low environmental footprint.

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Notes to the Editor:

ALRO Group

The companies part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, ALUM S.A. - producer of alumina, Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing, Vimetco Trading - aluminium sales. Having this structure, the Group created an integrated production chain assuring the raw materials for ALRO.

ALRO

ALRO is subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. The structure of ALRO's shareholders is: Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Paval Holding (23.21%), Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%) and others (12.38%).

ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum of electrolytic aluminium, 47,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminium and the Cast-House has a total cast aluminium capacity of 332,000 tonnes per annum and processing facilities of 140,000 tpa of hot and cold rolling facilities and extrusion shop.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and ALRO represents the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.

Since 2020, ALRO and Vimetco Extrusion are members of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector.