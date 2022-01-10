Alro S A : Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO's downstream subsidiary, starts the implementation of an automatic packaging line, a EUR 3.85 million sustainable development project

48% of the project's value is secured through a grant from Innovation Norway, a EUR 2.8 billion initiative to reduce economic and social disparities by funding energy, climate change, and sustainable business development projects;

Slatina, 10 January 2022- ALRO S.A. (BVB: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announces that Vimetco Extrusion (VE), its downstream subsidiary in charge with the extrusion business line, starts the implementation of a new investment project aimed at streamlining and improving production capacity. This sustainable business development project, which takes place between July 2021 and June 2023, has a total value of EUR 3.85 million, and its main objective is to apply innovation in one of VE's main processes. Thus, the company will acquire an automatic packaging line for the extruded aluminium profiles to increase competitivity by applying "green steps"for the extruded profiles production. This project will benefit from a grant of EUR 1.85 million (48% of the project value), from Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway through the EEA Grant Financial Mechanism 2014-2021 under the program "SME Development in Romania," area of interest: Green Innovation in industry, Blue Growth, and ICT.

"Companies can build a sustainable future only by investing in the present, with consistency and consideration for all stakeholders, and Vimetco Extrusion successfully integrates this principle in its operations," said Marian NĂSTASE, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ALRO. "Vimetco Extrusion proves through its investment program that it embraces a sustainable, predictable business model applying the highest standards in day-to-day activities and product manufacturing that remain key elements of its business," added Marian NĂSTASE.

Through this investment, Vimetco Extrusion takes further steps to increase the added value offered to its stakeholders. It also represents proof of sustainably using the available natural resources, reducing energy consumption rates, and increasing operational efficiency while diversifying its portfolio of customized solutions offered. Moreover, the project's results consist of growing the company's turnover and reducing the CO 2 emission, fuel consumption and waste generated in the production process.

"Innovation and collaboration are the main forces that determine the sustainable development of any company, and this is why we will continue to invest in technology along with partners who share our values and vision, such as Innovation Norway," said Igor HIGER, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vimetco Extrusion."Therefore, we will keep our focus on investments in state-of-the-art technologies that use and capitalize efficiently on the company's existing resources," added Igor HIGER.

Innovation Norway is the Norwegian Government's most important instrument for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry and the Government's official representative abroad. The grants provided by Innovation Norway operate during funding periods, and for 2014-2021 the funding amounts to EUR 2.8 billion. It covers areas like climate change and energy, innovation and sustainable business development.

For further information, please contact:

www.alro.ro

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

Notes to the Editors:

ALRO Group

The companies part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, Alum S.A. - producer of alumina, Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing. Having this structure, the Group created an integrated production chain assuring the raw materials for ALRO.

ALRO

ALRO is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., (the Netherlands), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum of electrolytic aluminium, 35,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminium and the Cast-House has a total cast aluminium capacity of 335,000 tonnes per annum and processing facilities of 130,000 tpa of hot and cold rolling facilities and extrusion shop.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and ALRO represents the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.

Since 16 November 2020, ALRO is a member of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector.