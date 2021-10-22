Alro S A : announces the receipt of the compensation for the indirect emissions costs (ETS) incurred in 2020

Fri, 10/22/2021 - 16:41

Bucharest, 22 October 2021- ALRO S.A. (BVB: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announces today that the Company received the compensation for the indirect emissions costs embedded in the energy costs incurred in 2020, in full compliance with the provisions of Emergency Ordinance 81/2019, as amended by Emergency Ordinance 85/2020.

The above-mentioned legislation establishes the institutional framework and authorizes the Government, through the Ministry of Public Finance, to auction the greenhouse gas emission certificates assigned to Romania at the European Union level, as well as to establish a state aid scheme to support enterprises from sectors and sub-sectors exposed to a significant risk of relocation as a result of the transfer of the cost of greenhouse gas emissions to the price of electricity. The state aid scheme was prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Guidelines on certain State aid measures in the context of the greenhouse gas emission allowance trading scheme post-2012 and it was approved by the European Commission on 8 May 2020.

About ALRO

ALRO is a subsidiary of Vimetco N.V., (the Netherlands), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum of electrolytic aluminium, 35,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminium and 325,000 tonnes per annum of cast aluminium.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and ALRO represents the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.

Since 16 November 2020, ALRO is a member of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector.