The recycling capacity of the Company increases by 60.000 tpa, following the installation oftwo double-chamber furnaces, one holding furnace and the related fume collection and treatment plant;

ALRO continues its programme aimed at reducing the electricity and natural gas specific consumption, while increasing the sustainability of its business;

The state of the art technology used will also have a positive impact on the environment, maintaining ALRO's emissions below the levels approved at EU level

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 10:00

Slatina, 29 June 2023- ALRO S.A. (BVB: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, inaugurated a USD 11 million investment in technology and environment protection at its Eco Recycling Facility in Slatina. The Company installed two double-chamber furnaces, one holding furnace and a dedicated fume collection and treatment plant.

"While the very challenging business environment forced us to adapt our development plans to maintain our position on the international market, one strategic direction remained unchanged, namely our commitment to increase efficiency and reduce overall consumption, and the investment in the Eco Recycling Facility supports these plans",said Marian NĂSTASE, Chairman of ALRO Board of Directors. "We are determined to continue our efforts to diversify our products portfolio, increase efficiency and reduce environmental footprint".

In 2013, ALRO commissioned the ECO Recycling Facility (stage I), consisting of one double chamber furnace, one induction furnace, one holding furnace and the related fume collection and treatment plant, aiming at providing part of the molten aluminium from alternative sources, partially replacing the aluminium produced by electrolysis. The specific electricity consumption in case of aluminium scrap recycling process is 95% lower than the one recorded for electrolytic aluminium production, which positively impacts the overall production costs. Furthermore, aluminium can be recycled indefinitely without losing its properties, which makes it an ideal metal for the circular and low-carbon economy.

Pursuing this strategy, at the end of 2023 the recycling capacity of the Company is to be increased by approx. 60.000 tpa, following the installation of two double-chamber furnaces, one holding furnace and the related fume collection and treatment plant (stage II). The project represents the first development stage of the Eco recycling capacities and will sustain ALRO's strategic decision to reduce the dependency on electric power supply and increase the value-added production.

As a result of these investments ALRO takes an important step into a low emission world, as the Company constantly increased the aluminium scrap recycling capacity and will soon reach 100,000 tpa recycled aluminium solid scrap.

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

www.alro.ro

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

Notes to the Editor:

ALRO Group

The companies' part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, ALUM S.A. - producer of alumina, Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing, Vimetco Trading - aluminium sales. Having this structure, the Group created an integrated production chain assuring the raw materials for ALRO.

ALRO

ALRO is subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. The structure of ALRO's shareholders is: Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Paval Holding (23.21%), Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%) and others (12.39%).

ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum of electrolytic aluminium, 100,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminium and the Cast-House has a total cast aluminium capacity of 332,000 tonnes per annum and processing facilities of 140,000 tpa of hot and cold rolling facilities and extrusion shop.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and ALRO represents the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.

Since 2020, ALRO and Vimetco Extrusion are members of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector.