Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92³ of Law no. 24/2017 (ALRO S.A. & Vimetco Extrusion SRL)

Tue, 05/25/2021 - 18:22

Please be informed by the present Current Report that ALRO S.A. concluded with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), on the date of May 25th, 2021, a new transaction based on sale-purchase contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374.

Details regarding the transaction concluded May 25th, 2021 by ALRO S.A., as Seller with VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., as Buyer, containing information on the transaction date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.