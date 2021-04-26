Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92³ of Law no. 24/2017 (ALUM S.A. &Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited)

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 18:26
Please be informed by the present Current Report that ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out in the period January 1st 2021 - March 31st 2021, with the company Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., the following transactions that cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2019, in amount of RON 37,077,541, as follows:
-
Transactions of ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., with the companySierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out in the period January 1st 2021 - March 31st 2021 in total amount of RON 43,225,457.
Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:
Disclaimer
Alro SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.