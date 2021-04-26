Log in
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 92³ of Law no. 24/2017 (ALUM S.A. &Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited)

04/26/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 18:26

Please be informed by the present Current Report that ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out in the period January 1st 2021 - March 31st 2021, with the company Sierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., the following transactions that cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2019, in amount of RON 37,077,541, as follows:

  • Transactions of ALUM S.A., subsidiary of ALRO S.A., with the companySierra Mineral Holdings 1 Limited, subsidiary of ALRO S.A., carried out in the period January 1st 2021 - March 31st 2021 in total amount of RON 43,225,457.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows:

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 244 M 796 M 796 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 691 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 9,35%
Capitalization 2 213 M 542 M 543 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,92 RON
Last Close Price 3,10 RON
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Ioan Sava Director-Investment, Technical & Quality
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALRO S.A.38.39%542
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED69.01%14 105
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC50.42%10 631
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS26.34%10 435
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.21.52%7 064
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.50.46%5 456
