Alro S A : reports 2022 financial year consolidated and separate results

Slatina, 22 March 2023 - ALRO S.A. (BSE: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe measured by production capacity, announces that the conferencecall with the members of the investment community for the presentation of the 2022 Annual Results proposed for shareholders' approval is scheduled on 27 March 2023, starting 11:00 am, Bucharest time (Eastern European Summer Time (EEST), UTC +3).

If you would like to take part in the conference call, please contact:

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 (0)744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

For receiving the access information, please provide the following details:

- Name

- Company

- Position

- The phone number you will use to access the conference call

The conference call presentation will be available starting with 27 March 2023 on ALRO's website - "Investor Relations", section "Presentations": http://www.alro.ro/en/presentations.

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Notes to the Editor:

ALRO Group

The companies' part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, ALUM S.A. - producer of alumina, Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing, Vimetco Trading - aluminium sales. Having this structure, the Group created an integrated production chain assuring the raw materials for ALRO.

ALRO

ALRO is subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. The structure of ALRO's shareholders is: Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Paval Holding (23.21%), Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%) and others (12.39%).

ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, by capacity, in Europe, having an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum of electrolytic aluminium, 47,000 tonnes per annum of recycled aluminium and the Cast-House has a total cast aluminium capacity of 332,000 tonnes per annum and processing facilities of 140,000 tpa of hot and cold rolling facilities and extrusion shop.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and Asia, as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO's products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Starting from 18 March 2019, the Index Committee of the Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the inclusion of ALRO (code ALR) in BET, the main index of the market, and in BET-TR, the total return version of BET. ALRO's shares have been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since October 1997 and ALRO represents the first company in the aluminium industry present in these two indices.

Since 2020, ALRO and Vimetco Extrusion are members of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector. In January 2023, ALRO achieved the first certification in Europe under ASI's Third version of Performance Standards.