Slatina, 26 March 2024 - ALRO S.A. (BSE: ALR, "the Company" or "ALRO"), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe measured by production capacity, announces that the conferencecall with the members of the investment community for the presentation of the 2023 Annual Results proposed for shareholders' approval is scheduled on 27 March 2024, starting 11:00 am, Bucharest time (Eastern European Summer Time (EEST), UTC +3).

If you would like to take part in the conference call, please contact:

Florența Ghiță

Bucharest

Phone: +40 (0)744 644 004

Email: investor.relations@alro.ro

For receiving the access information, please provide the following details:

- Name

- Company

- Position

- The phone number you will use to access the conference call

The conference call presentation will be available starting with 27 March 2024 on ALRO's website - "Investor Relations", section "Presentations":http://www.alro.ro/en/presentations.

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Notes to the Editor:

ALRO Group

The companies' part of ALRO Group are: ALRO S.A. - manufacturer of aluminium, ALUM S.A. - producer of alumina, Vimetco Extrusion S.R.L. - extrusion business line, Conef S.A. - holding and management company, Vimetco Trading - aluminium sales and until 1 September 2023 Sierra Mineral Holdings I, Ltd. - bauxite mining, Global Aluminium Ltd. - holding company and Bauxite Marketing Ltd - marketing.

ALRO

ALRO is a subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a global, vertically-integrated primary and processed aluminium producer. The structure of ALRO shareholders is: Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Paval Holding (23.21%), Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%) and others (12.39%).

ALRO is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, by production capacity, with a production capacity of 265,000 tpa of electrolytic aluminium, an Eco-Recycling capacity reaching 100,000 tpa by the end of 2023, resulting in a production of recycled liquid aluminium of 94,000 tpa. The capacity of the Aluminium Cast House is 315,000 tpa and the processing capacity is 140,000 tpa of cold and hot rolled facilities and extrusion division.

The main market for ALRO products is represented by the European Union; the Company exports its products to the USA and to the Asia as well. ALRO is ISO 9001 certified for quality management and has NADCAP and EN 9100 certificates for aerospace production organizations, ALRO products adhere to the quality standards for primary aluminium on the LME, as well as international standards for flat rolled products.

Since 2020, ALRO and Vimetco Extrusion have been members of ASI (Aluminium Stewardship Initiative), an international association that contributes to enhancing sustainability in the global aluminium sector. In January 2023, ALRO achieved the first certification in Europe under ASI's Third version of Performance Standards.