Current report: Appointment of President of the Audit Committee - May 10, 2023

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:45

Important event to be reported: Appointment of President of the Audit Committee

By this current report, we hereby inform those who may be interested that the meeting of Audit Committee took place on May 10, 2023 and during the proceedings Mr. Vasile Iuga was appointed in the position of President of the Audit Committee. Mr. Vasile Iuga accepted the appointment.

Marian-Daniel Năstase Gheorghe Dobra

President of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer