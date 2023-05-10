Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Alro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
1.650 RON   -0.30%
Current report: Appointment of President of the Audit Committee - May 10, 2023

05/10/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:45

Important event to be reported: Appointment of President of the Audit Committee

By this current report, we hereby inform those who may be interested that the meeting of Audit Committee took place on May 10, 2023 and during the proceedings Mr. Vasile Iuga was appointed in the position of President of the Audit Committee. Mr. Vasile Iuga accepted the appointment.

Marian-Daniel Năstase Gheorghe Dobra

President of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:40:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 232 M 720 M 720 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 178 M 262 M 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 587
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,65 RON
Average target price 1,62 RON
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Quality, Technical & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.5.10%262
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS0.20%9 261
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED3.93%9 256
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.24.01%6 875
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.2.14%5 651
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.-3.21%3 905
