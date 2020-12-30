Log in
ALROSA    ALRS   RU0007252813

ALROSA

(ALRS)
ALROSA : Hong Kong becomes a member of Shanghai Diamond Exchange

12/30/2020 | 06:07am EST
December 30, 2020 - ALROSA Hong Kong Limited became a member of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) and received more trading opportunities in mainland China.

This membership provides a great advantage for direct trade in rough and polished diamonds in mainland China, as well as strengthening ties between ALROSA and SDE as part of the development of bilateral industry cooperation.

'In 2020, demand for diamond jewelry in China increased. COVID-related travel restrictions changed the consumption model and people were purchasing goods in their own country. Largely due to this fact, jewelry retailers, especially those from mainland China, continue to strengthen their position in the market. Therefore, it is very important for ALROSA to have business in the country, improving relations with the industry community and increasing the number of customers,' commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

ALROSA has been present in China since 2005 while the first long-term agreement with a Chinese jewelry retailer was signed in 2010. In 2013, the company signed a Letter of Intent with SDE, which was a significant step towards the development of trade and cooperation with Chinese companies. Today ALROSA has three long-term clients from China, including major jewelry retailers. ALROSA is also working on marketing initiatives in the country, inviting local jewelry companies to cooperate.

This page was last updated on 30 December 2020 at 13.46
Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:06:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
