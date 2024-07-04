4 Jul 2024

PJSC ALROSA (the "Company") reports fulfilling its obligations to make an upcoming coupon payment due on 25 June 2024 (the "Coupon") under a Eurobond issue in the amount of USD 500,000,000 with a maturity date in 2027 (ISIN XS2010030919 (Reg S); US02109TAE29 (144A)) (the "Eurobonds").

Pursuant to Russian Federation Presidential Decrees No. 95 dated 5 March 2022 and No. 430 dated 5 July 2022 ("Decree No. 430"), on 3 July 2024, the Company transferred funds to JSD NSD (the "Payment") for onward transfer to Eurobond holders whose rights are recorded in the Russian depository infrastructure in accordance with the register of Eurobond holders. The register was collated on 24 June 2024 (the "Record Date"), i.e. one business day prior to the established Payment date, based on the outcomes of the procedure initiated by JSD NSD to identify Eurobond holders. The Payment was made in Russian roubles pursuant to the procedure established by the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia dated 22 December 2023.

In accordance with Russian Federation Presidential Decree No. 198 dated 19 March 2024 ("Decree No. 198"), Eurobond holders who did not receive the Payment as described above may, within 60 days following the Payment date, submit a Coupon payment request to the Company together with documents listed in enclosures hereto (the "Documents"). The application form and the list of documents supporting Eurobond holder's request are determined by JSD NSD based on the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia dated 12 April 2024.

The Documents will be accepted in the Company's office located at 24 Ozerkovskaya Embankment, Bld. 1, Moscow till 1 September 2024, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on business days.

The Company will decide to pay or to refuse to pay as stated in Decree No. 198 based on JSD NSD's opinion following the review of the Documents and will not be held liable for the conclusions made by the latter as regards document/information compliance and the validity of claims.

The Company reserves the right to reject and/or dismiss the Eurobond holder's request in case the documents/information do (does) not comply with the Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia On the List of Information to be Included in a Payment Request under the Eurobonds Relating to the Obligations of a Russian Legal Entity and the List of Supporting Documents dated 12 April 2024 or another document regulating compliance with Decree No. 198 as at the date of the payment decision and based on the grounds stated in para. 11 of Decree No. 198, including, but not limited to grounds precluding the Company or JSD NSD from duly establishing Eurobond ownership by a person submitting the documents.

