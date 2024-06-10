10 Jun 2024

PJSC "ALROSA" ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO THE NOTICE IN RESPECT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION IN RESPECT OF OUTSTANDING US$500,000,000 3.1% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2027



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.



On 28 May 2024 PJSC "ALROSA" (MOEX: ALRS) ("Company") announced a consent solicitation process ("Consent Solicitation") for outstanding notes: US$500,000,000 3.1% notes due 2027 (ISIN XS2010030919 (Reg S); US02109TAE29 (144A)) ("Notes") issued by Alrosa Finance S.A. ("Issuer") and guaranteed by the Company. Details of the Consent Solicitation are set out in the notice of a noteholders meeting dated 28 May 2024 ("Notice").



Certain technical clarifications were made to the Notice. The Notice with the technical clarifications made ("Amended Notice") will be circulated to the holders of the Notes ("Noteholders") who have already received the Notice as at the date of this announcement.

Unless the Amended Notice has already been provided, to receive the Amended Notice, Noteholders should contact us via our legal counsel - Denuo at the email address consent_solicitation@denuolegal.com following instructions available on our website.



Due to the purely technical nature of the amendments made, the timetable and other conditions of the Consent Solicitation remain unchanged.



For more information and the actions necessary to participate in the Consent Solicitation process please refer to our website.



Consent Solicitation related inquiries (external legal counsel Denuo):consent_solicitation@denuolegal.com



Alrosa Press Office:info@alrosa.ru



This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Amended Notice. This announcement and the Amended Notice contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of its participation in the Consent Solicitation, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Consent Solicitation.



None of the Issuer, the Company, Denuo (its legal advisor) or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person, is acting for any Noteholder, or will be responsible to any Noteholder for providing any protections which would be afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Consent Solicitation, and accordingly none of the Issuer, the Company, Denuo or their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisers or agents makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should provide the consent solicited pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, or refrain from taking any action in the Consent Solicitation with respect to their Notes, and none of them has authorised any person to make such recommendation. Denuo is legal adviser to the Issuer and owes no duty to any Noteholder.



This announcement is for informational purposes only. The сonsents are only being solicited pursuant to the Amended Notice and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.