ALROSA

ALROSA

(ALRS)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/10
103.73 RUB   -0.40%
02/10ALROSA : Researchers and Experts to Discuss Latest Mining Technologies
PU
02/10ALROSA : increases quality of health care in Yakutia
PU
02/09ALROSA : reports its January 2021 diamond sales results
PU
ALROSA : Researchers and Experts to Discuss Latest Mining Technologies

02/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Mirny, February 11, 2021. Mirny will be hosting an international research-to-practice conference The Mining Industry in the 21st Century: Challenges and Reality, on September 15 and 16, 2021. Over 100 researchers, exploration and mining experts from Russia and other countries are expected to take part. The event is being organized by ALROSA's Yakutniproalmaz Institute.

The participants will discuss promising technologies and trends in underground and open-pit mining, ore treatment and processing, geomechanical provision and the use of remote control and automation in mining. Special focus will be given to the issues of safety and environment in mining.

'Technologies in the mining industry are never stagnant: equipment is becoming more and more productive, processes are undergoing digital transformation, and software complexes are improving, along with data collection and analysis systems. At the same time, the industry's traditional issues, whether technical or environmental, are also becoming more complex. As the mines reach extremely low depths, miners keep increasingly running into problems of high gas and water concentration and decreasing ore grade. These issues, among others, are putting the development of the mining complex under serious pressure. Furthermore, instances when a more extensive deployment of innovative technology compensates for the rising mining costs are far from widespread. At this conference, we and our colleagues are planning to discuss the most promising ways of resolving these issues, as well as other issues relevant to the industry,' said Igor Zyryanov, Deputy Co-Chairman of the Conference's Organizing Committee and Deputy Director for Research at Yakutniproalmaz Institute.

To participate, please call

+7 914 263-11-06; +7 495 916-70-14, ext. 4-33-17

or send an e-mail to: ShalatovaON@alrosa.ru

Learn more about the conference

This page was last updated on 11 February 2021 at 11.27
Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
