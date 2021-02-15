Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  ALROSA    ALRS   RU0007252813

ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/12
104.61 RUB   -0.39%
01:49aALROSA : earns $10 mln at this year's first auction
PU
02/10ALROSA : Researchers and Experts to Discuss Latest Mining Technologies
PU
02/10ALROSA : increases quality of health care in Yakutia
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALROSA : earns $10 mln at this year's first auction

02/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

February 15, 2021 - ALROSA summed up the results of rough diamond auction (over 10.8 carats) held in Dubai from January 19 to February 9, 2021.

The company sold 104 rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,500 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $10 million. Clients from Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and the US (39 companies in total) purchased the goods.

'This year's first auction was held in Dubai. Demand for our rough began to recover late last year and now remains stable. We sold over 80% of auctioned lots and proceeds were good,' commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

For reference:

Under the current legislation, ALROSA sells special-size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds at auctions only. The company holds such auctions at its sales offices worldwide.

This page was last updated on 15 February 2021 at 15.33
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 12:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALROSA
01:49aALROSA : earns $10 mln at this year's first auction
PU
02/10ALROSA : Researchers and Experts to Discuss Latest Mining Technologies
PU
02/10ALROSA : increases quality of health care in Yakutia
PU
02/09ALROSA : reports its January 2021 diamond sales results
PU
02/08ALROSA : improves reliability and efficiency of tailings dump at Aikhal Division
PU
01/28ALROSA : financing to prevent COVID-19 exceeded RUB 1 bln in 2020
PU
01/20ALROSA : Q4 and 12M 2020 operating results
PU
01/17ALROSA : maintains flexible sales strategy to ensure responsible purchasing
PU
01/13ALROSA : earns $7.4 mln at auction in Dubai
PU
01/13ALROSA : reports its December 2020 diamond sales results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 213 B 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net income 2020 37 609 M 513 M 513 M
Net Debt 2020 69 089 M 943 M 943 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 754 B 10 220 M 10 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart ALROSA
Duration : Period :
ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 106,43 RUB
Last Close Price 104,61 RUB
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Vasilyevich Trofimov Chief Investment Officer
Mariya Vladimirovna Gordon Senior Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALROSA6.39%10 220
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED15.61%29 555
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED8.07%13 034
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.54%11 931
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-3.51%7 012
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.2.86%6 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ