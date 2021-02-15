ALROSA : earns $10 mln at this year's first auction

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

February 15, 2021 - ALROSA summed up the results of rough diamond auction (over 10.8 carats) held in Dubai from January 19 to February 9, 2021.

The company sold 104 rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,500 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $10 million. Clients from Belgium, India, Israel, UAE and the US (39 companies in total) purchased the goods.

'This year's first auction was held in Dubai. Demand for our rough began to recover late last year and now remains stable. We sold over 80% of auctioned lots and proceeds were good,' commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Under the current legislation, ALROSA sells special-size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds at auctions only. The company holds such auctions at its sales offices worldwide.

