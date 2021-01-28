Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  ALROSA    ALRS   RU0007252813

ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALROSA : financing to prevent COVID-19 exceeded RUB 1 bln in 2020

01/28/2021 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

January 28, 2021 - ALROSA's spending on countering COVID-19 exceeded RUB 1 billion in 2020. The company spent over 95% of that amount on the anti-epidemic measures in Yakutia, where the company's main operations are located.

ALROSA supports hospitals in Yakutia. In 2020, the company financed and purchased medical supply and equipment for hospitals in Mirny, Aikhal, Lensk, Udachny, Nyurba and Yakutsk. ALROSA equipped hospitals with medicines, bactericidal units, consumable medical materials, ALVs, bedside monitors, oxygen concentrators, ultraviolet units, oxygenators, disinfection equipment, PPEs (medical masks, caps, gloves, protective suits), minilabs for testing and tests, reagents and an X-ray machine.

Employees' wellbeing is reconfirmed as top priority of ALROSA during the pandemic. The company provides safeguarding measures and comprehensive support for its personnel. These include remote work for part of the office staff, providing PPEs for obligatory wearing, use of disinfectants and tempreture check several times a day, free of charge provision of PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19. ALROSA's corporate Medical Center, which helps the company's employees in the Mirny district, is fully supplied with everything they need. The medical personnel receive extra pay for working during a pandemic.

The company finances and fully provides the quarantine facilities that were set up to reduce the infection risk at the remote production sites and shift camps.

When the pandemic began, ALROSA equipped the airports of Mirny and Udachny with everything necessary to check the arriving passengers. The company has installed thermal cameras in airports to identify people with elevated temperatures.

This page was last updated on 28 January 2021 at 16.37
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALROSA
08:46aALROSA : financing to prevent COVID-19 exceeded RUB 1 bln in 2020
PU
01/21ALROSA : Q4 and 12M 2020 operating results
PU
01/18ALROSA : maintains flexible sales strategy to ensure responsible purchasing
PU
01/14ALROSA : earns $7.4 mln at auction in Dubai
PU
01/13ALROSA : reports its December 2020 diamond sales results
PU
2020ALROSA : Hong Kong becomes a member of Shanghai Diamond Exchange
PU
2020ALROSA : confirms conformity to RJC Code of Practices
PU
2020ALROSA : remains constituent of WWF Environmental Transparency Rating
PU
2020Russia to scale down state support for the economy in 2021
RE
2020ALROSA : publishes investor calendar for 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 209 B 2 743 M 2 743 M
Net income 2020 35 856 M 471 M 471 M
Net Debt 2020 70 420 M 925 M 925 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 5,10%
Capitalization 722 B 9 546 M 9 482 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart ALROSA
Duration : Period :
ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 104,07 RUB
Last Close Price 100,15 RUB
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Natalia F. Guryeva Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALROSA2.47%9 546
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED8.28%25 884
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED1.68%10 621
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED4.04%10 311
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.6.72%6 566
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-18.00%5 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ