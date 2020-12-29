ALROSA : remains constituent of WWF Environmental Transparency Rating

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

December 29, 2020 - ALROSA remains a constituent of the WWF Environmental Transparency Rating of Russian Metals and Mining companies, published in December 2020.

WWF Russia initiated this Rating with the support of the EU and UN Environment Program, as well as GEF and the country's Ministry of Natural Resources. Rating aims to support reduction of negative impact on the environment and increase efficiency of the natural resources use, as well as to conduct sustainable business in Russia.

ALROSA has been included in WWF Rating since the launch of the rating in 2017. The company is in the top 10 in environmental management quality and impact. The rating also recognizes absence of environmental accidents at ALROSA.

ALROSA's environmental expenditures exceed RUB 7 billion annually. The company invests significantly in waste management and recycling projects, strives to reduce water intake from natural sources and uses a recycling water supply system at processing plants, aims at reducing direct greenhouse emissions and other pollutants, as well as implements energy efficiency projects and rehabilitates disturbed lands. Other significant environmental activities include third-party civil liability insurance and financing measures to create a new specially protected natural area in Yakutia to preserve the wild reindeer population.

ALROSA's social investments amount to RUB 12 billion, including pension payments and contributions under regional development programs, corporate social programs for employees and their families, as well as about 500 social and charitable projects.

ALROSA remains on the FTSE4Good index and maintains a BB rating from MSCI ESG, which evaluates companies' environmental, social, and corporate governance performance. In 2019, ALROSA received a Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF) award for community stewardship.

