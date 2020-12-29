Log in
ALROSA : remains constituent of WWF Environmental Transparency Rating

12/29/2020
December 29, 2020 - ALROSA remains a constituent of the WWF Environmental Transparency Rating of Russian Metals and Mining companies, published in December 2020.

WWF Russia initiated this Rating with the support of the EU and UN Environment Program, as well as GEF and the country's Ministry of Natural Resources. Rating aims to support reduction of negative impact on the environment and increase efficiency of the natural resources use, as well as to conduct sustainable business in Russia.

ALROSA has been included in WWF Rating since the launch of the rating in 2017. The company is in the top 10 in environmental management quality and impact. The rating also recognizes absence of environmental accidents at ALROSA.

ALROSA's environmental expenditures exceed RUB 7 billion annually. The company invests significantly in waste management and recycling projects, strives to reduce water intake from natural sources and uses a recycling water supply system at processing plants, aims at reducing direct greenhouse emissions and other pollutants, as well as implements energy efficiency projects and rehabilitates disturbed lands. Other significant environmental activities include third-party civil liability insurance and financing measures to create a new specially protected natural area in Yakutia to preserve the wild reindeer population.

ALROSA's social investments amount to RUB 12 billion, including pension payments and contributions under regional development programs, corporate social programs for employees and their families, as well as about 500 social and charitable projects.

ALROSA remains on the FTSE4Good index and maintains a BB rating from MSCI ESG, which evaluates companies' environmental, social, and corporate governance performance. In 2019, ALROSA received a Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF) award for community stewardship.

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 198 B 2 695 M 2 695 M
Net income 2020 37 463 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2020 81 245 M 1 104 M 1 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 704 B 9 536 M 9 561 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,96x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart ALROSA
Duration : Period :
ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 95,55 RUB
Last Close Price 97,60 RUB
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Natalia F. Guryeva Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALROSA15.75%9 536
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED6.57%24 159
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED64.84%11 682
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED39.80%10 294
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.37.26%6 895
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-2.12%6 635
