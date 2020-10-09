Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  ALROSA    ALRS   RU0007252813

ALROSA

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALROSA : reports its September 2020 diamond sales results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

October 9, 2020 - ALROSA reports its rough and polished sales results for September and nine months of 2020.

Sales of rough and polished diamonds in September totaled $336.0 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $328.2 million, and polished diamond sales of $7.8 million.

For nine months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,580 million, including $1,508 million of rough diamond sales and $71.4 million of polished.

'Our September sales demonstrate a continuation of diamond demand recovery that started in August, as cutters and retailers gradually normalize their stocks' levels. Our customers actively use our tools that we have significantly upgraded during the pandemic, such as ALROSA Video-Viewer remote viewings' service, to select goods without traveling to Moscow. At the key end user markets in the USA and China, jewelry stores begin to regain customers, a trend well supported by a rapid development of online trade. It is, however, too early to talk about a steady demand recovery before seeing the jewelry sales' results for the most important holiday season. This year we see it coming at the time of the aggravating epidemiological situation in a number of countries,' said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

ALROSA Group rough and polished diamond sales in 2020

This page was last updated on 09 October 2020 at 11.01
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALROSA
04:10aALROSA : reports its September 2020 diamond sales results
PU
10/08ALROSA : introduced ALROSA Video-Viewer solution for remote viewings of diamonds
PU
09/25ALROSA : summarizes preliminary results of the forest reproduction program
PU
09/24ALROSA : Aikhal Division increased the equipment use efficiency by process reorg..
PU
09/21ALROSA : reduces environmental risks with a tailings thickening complex at Udach..
PU
09/18ALROSA : Wild reindeer monitoring continues with ALROSA's support
PU
09/17ALROSA : Akil Zubir to head ALROSA's office in Belgium
PU
09/16ALROSA : keeps unprecedented flexibility to support its long-term customers
PU
09/14ALROSA : takes the lead among publicly traded M&M companies according to Institu..
PU
09/14ALROSA : successfully sells large diamonds in Belgium and Israel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 182 B 2 352 M 2 352 M
Net income 2020 27 968 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2020 102 B 1 319 M 1 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 562 B 7 241 M 7 271 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart ALROSA
Duration : Period :
ALROSA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALROSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 80,25 RUB
Last Close Price 77,90 RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov President, CEO & Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexey Philippovskiy Chief Financial Officer
Natalia F. Guryeva Member-Supervisory Board
Oleg Romanovich Fedorov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALROSA-7.61%7 241
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-8.97%18 095
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED31.37%8 128
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED6.05%6 927
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.36.44%6 811
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-9.18%5 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group