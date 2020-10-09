ALROSA : reports its September 2020 diamond sales results

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

October 9, 2020 - ALROSA reports its rough and polished sales results for September and nine months of 2020.

Sales of rough and polished diamonds in September totaled $336.0 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $328.2 million, and polished diamond sales of $7.8 million.

For nine months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,580 million, including $1,508 million of rough diamond sales and $71.4 million of polished.

'Our September sales demonstrate a continuation of diamond demand recovery that started in August, as cutters and retailers gradually normalize their stocks' levels. Our customers actively use our tools that we have significantly upgraded during the pandemic, such as ALROSA Video-Viewer remote viewings' service, to select goods without traveling to Moscow. At the key end user markets in the USA and China, jewelry stores begin to regain customers, a trend well supported by a rapid development of online trade. It is, however, too early to talk about a steady demand recovery before seeing the jewelry sales' results for the most important holiday season. This year we see it coming at the time of the aggravating epidemiological situation in a number of countries,' said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

ALROSA Group rough and polished diamond sales in 2020

This page was last updated on 09 October 2020 at 11.01