End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
13.07 AUD   -0.23%
12/16ALS : Application for quotation of securities - ALQ
PU
12/07ALS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
12/06ALS : Change in substantial holding from CBA
PU
ALS : Application for quotation of securities - ALQ

12/16/2021 | 11:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ALQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,285,575

17/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009657489

1.3

ASX issuer code

ALQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

17/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

ALQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

17/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,285,575

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 12.88000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ALQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

483,711,344

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ALQAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,979,130

ALQAJ : SERVICE RIGHTS

408,214

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALS Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 066 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net income 2022 225 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 917 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 6 305 M 4 536 M 4 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ALS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,07 AUD
Average target price 12,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raj Naran Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Luis Damasceno Chief Financial Officer
Bruce John Phillips Chairman
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlie B. Sartain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALS LIMITED36.00%4 502
CINTAS CORPORATION29.49%47 331
TELEPERFORMANCE SE37.67%24 709
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.38%14 438
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.34%11 748
LG CORP.-14.99%10 929