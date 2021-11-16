ALS : Dividend/Distribution - ALQ

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ALS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
ALQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/11/2021
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.15800000
Ex Date
2/12/2021
Record Date
3/12/2021
Payment Date
17/12/2021
DRP election date
Monday December 6, 2021 17:00:00
Additional Information
Dividends will be made as cash payment direct credited to shareholders nominated bank account.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date 3/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 2/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
30/9/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
ALQ
1.6 ASX +Security Code
17/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
ALQ
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ACN
1.2 Registered Number Type
ALS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
009657489
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.6 Payment Date 17/12/2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.15800000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Allow for payments of dividends in currencies of shareholder jurisdictions eg NZD to residents of New Zealand, British pounds to residents of UK, USD to residents of USA etc
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
EUR - Euro
EUR
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar
HKD
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD
USD - US Dollar
USD
SGD - Singapore Dollar
SGD
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
The calculation of payment currency equivalent is done at the exchange rate on the date payment issued through Western Union payments system.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
17/12/2021
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Available where banks allow foreign currency account set up and receipt
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday December 3, 2021 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Security holders may obtain foreign currency forms from the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Ltd at enquiries @boardroomlimited.com.au or telephone 1300 737 760 or +61 2 92909600 (outside Australia)
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
For
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
No
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
AUD 0.15800000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
30.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
only
+security
70.0000 %
AUD 0.04740000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
income amount per security
use
AUD 0.11060000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
personal
Refer Appendix 4D of Interim Financial Report results announcement made to the market on 17 November 2021
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
further information)
Field Name
AIIR Specification Reference
Value
Estimated/Actual
Interest
9.79
Unfranked dividends not
declared to be conduit foreign
9.80
income
Unfranked dividends declared
9.81
to be conduit foreign income
Assessable foreign source
9.91
income
For
Tax-free amounts
9.96
Tax-deferred amounts
9.97
Managed investment trust
9.105
fund payments
Franked distributions from
9.120
trusts
Gross cash distribution
9.121
Interest exempt from
9.122
withholding
Notification of dividend / distribution
5 / 7
Disclaimer
ALS Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:06 UTC.