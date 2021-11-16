Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ALS Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALQ   AU000000ALQ6

ALS LIMITED

(ALQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
13.61 AUD   -1.09%
05:27pALS : Dividend/Distribution - ALQ
PU
05:17pALS : Investor Presentation Half Year Results HY2022
PU
05:17pALS : Half Yearly Report 30 September 2021(including Appendix 4D)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALS : Dividend/Distribution - ALQ

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ALS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ALQ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.15800000

Ex Date

2/12/2021

Record Date

3/12/2021

Payment Date

17/12/2021

DRP election date

Monday December 6, 2021 17:00:00

Additional Information

Dividends will be made as cash payment direct credited to shareholders nominated bank account.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 7

2A.4 +Record Date 3/12/2021
2A.5 Ex Date 2/12/2021
Notification of dividend / distribution
30/9/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
ALQ
1.6 ASX +Security Code
17/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
ALQ
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ACN
1.2 Registered Number Type
ALS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

009657489

2 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

only

2A.6 Payment Date 17/12/2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal use

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.15800000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 2B - Currency Information

For

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Allow for payments of dividends in currencies of shareholder jurisdictions eg NZD to residents of New Zealand, British pounds to residents of UK, USD to residents of USA etc

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

personal use only

EUR - Euro

EUR

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

HKD

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

USD - US Dollar

USD

SGD - Singapore Dollar

SGD

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The calculation of payment currency equivalent is done at the exchange rate on the date payment issued through Western Union payments system.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

17/12/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Available where banks allow foreign currency account set up and receipt

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday December 3, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Security holders may obtain foreign currency forms from the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Ltd at enquiries @boardroomlimited.com.au or telephone 1300 737 760 or +61 2 92909600 (outside Australia)

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

For

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.15800000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 7

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

30.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

only

+security

70.0000 %

AUD 0.04740000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

use

AUD 0.11060000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

personal

Refer Appendix 4D of Interim Financial Report results announcement made to the market on 17 November 2021

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

For

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALS Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALS LIMITED
05:27pALS : Dividend/Distribution - ALQ
PU
05:17pALS : Investor Presentation Half Year Results HY2022
PU
05:17pALS : Half Yearly Report 30 September 2021(including Appendix 4D)
PU
11/09Defense metals completes resource expansion drilling progra
AQ
10/12Australian regulator calls on CEOs to review whistleblower policies
RE
10/01United Lithium Corp. Discovers Multiple Lithium Rich Boulder Trains at Bergby - Assays ..
AQ
09/23ALS Limited Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
07/28ALS LIMITED (ASX : ALQ) agreed to acquire a 49% stake in NUVISAN Gmbh for approximately 1..
CI
07/27ALS : Acquires 49% Stake in European Pharmaceutical Testing Firm Nuvisan
MT
07/27Australian shares slip on lockdown extension; Spark Infra outperforms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 030 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net income 2022 250 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 899 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 6 565 M 4 835 M 4 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ALS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,61 AUD
Average target price 12,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raj Naran Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Luis Damasceno Chief Financial Officer
Bruce John Phillips Chairman
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Charlie B. Sartain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALS LIMITED41.62%4 888
CINTAS CORPORATION24.18%45 388
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.63%23 959
BUREAU VERITAS SA35.48%15 216
EDENRED SE-3.00%12 812
LG CORP.-6.55%12 183