ALS : Dividend/Distribution - ALQ

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The calculation of payment currency equivalent is done at the exchange rate on the date payment issued through Western Union payments system.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual 17/12/2021

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Available where banks allow foreign currency account set up and receipt

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday December 3, 2021 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Security holders may obtain foreign currency forms from the Company's share registry, Boardroom Pty Ltd at enquiries @boardroomlimited.com.au or telephone 1300 737 760 or +61 2 92909600 (outside Australia)