ALSEA ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 GUIDANCE

Mexico City, March 13, 2024 - Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALSEA*) "Alsea", the leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Coffee Shop and Full Service Restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe, announces its 2024 guidance:

Alsea: Guidance 2024 CAPEX Approximately 6 billion pesos Unit Openings - Corporate Between 180 y 230 Unit Openings - Sub-franchise Approximately 70 Total Unit Openings Between 250 y 300 Sales Growth > 10% Pre-IFRS16 Post-IFRS16 EBITDA Growth > 11% > 10% EBITDA Margin ≥ 14.2% ≥ 20.9% Gross Debt / EBITDA ~2.5 x ~2.9x

* EBITDA is defined as operating profit before depreciation and amortization.

Federico Rodríguez, Alsea's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "In 2024, we will continue to prioritize organic growth, leveraging the strength of our brands and aiming to achieve an above 10% increase in consolidated sales. This will be driven by same-store sales growth in the range of 7% to 9%, as well as a plan to open between 250 and 300 new units.

Regarding EBITDA, we estimate double-digit growth (>11%) with a pre-IRFS16 margin greater than or equal to 14.2%, considering a capital investment of approximately 6 billion pesos. We remain committed to preserving financial stability, aiming to end the year with a Total Debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.5 times (excluding the impact of IFRS 16).

We will continue to grow sales through various commercial strategies and product innovations, emphasizing operational excellence, the improved service of our units, and the implementation of new digital tools to attract and retain customers. This will allow us to deliver solid results that optimize value for our shareholders."

Limitation of Liability

This press release contains certain forecasts or projections, which reflect the current view or expectations of Alsea and its management with respect to its performance, business, and future events. Alsea uses words such as "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "target", "estimate", "project", "predict", "forecast", "guidelines", "should", and other similar expressions to identify forecasts or projections, but this is not the only way in which it refers to them. Such statements are subject to certain risks, contingencies, and assumptions. Alsea cautions that many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this press release. Alsea is under no obligation and expressly abdicates any intention or obligation to update or modify any forecast or projection that may result from new information, future events, or any other reason.

About Alsea

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop and full service restaurants segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Gino's and TGI Fridays. The company operates more than 4,600 units in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Paraguay. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain. For more information please visit: www.alsea.com.mx

