    ALSEA *   MXP001391012

ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALSEA *)
  Report
Alsea B de C : Mexico's Alsea plans to open 150 new stores by end of 2022

07/29/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea is aiming to open 150 new stores by the end of next year, focusing on its top-performing Starbucks, Domino's and Burger King brands, Chief Executive Alberto Torrado said on Thursday.

"We're creating a pipeline of growth from July 2021 to December 2022," Torrado said in a call with analysts to discuss quarterly results.

He added that the company was aiming to take advantage of the opportunity to find "very good real estate that was not available before."

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the dining industry worldwide, and Alsea last year closed about 180 poorly performing stores.

Still, Alsea's shares rose more than 9% on Thursday, a day after reporting second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, including a net profit of 139 million pesos ($6.97 million). (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 369 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
Net income 2021 -429 M -21,6 M -21,6 M
Net Debt 2021 53 250 M 2 684 M 2 684 M
P/E ratio 2021 -117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 839 M 1 647 M 1 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 64 787
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,16 MXN
Average target price 36,21 MXN
Spread / Average Target -7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Torrado Martínez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Chief Financial Officer
Salvador Aponte Escalante Chief Information Officer
Fabián Gerardo Gosselin Castro Independent Director
Leon Kraig Eskenazi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.51.26%1 647
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION14.81%180 410
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.30.98%51 028
YUM! BRANDS, INC.15.59%36 526
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.9.25%26 233
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.5.29%19 751