Alsea B de C : Mexico's Alsea plans to open 150 new stores by end of 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea is aiming to open 150 new stores by the end of
next year, focusing on its top-performing Starbucks, Domino's
and Burger King brands, Chief Executive Alberto Torrado said on
Thursday.
"We're creating a pipeline of growth from July 2021 to
December 2022," Torrado said in a call with analysts to discuss
quarterly results.
He added that the company was aiming to take advantage of
the opportunity to find "very good real estate that was not
available before."
The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the dining industry
worldwide, and Alsea last year closed about 180 poorly
performing stores.
Still, Alsea's shares rose more than 9% on Thursday, a day
after reporting second-quarter results that beat analyst
expectations, including a net profit of 139 million pesos ($6.97
million).
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by
Miguel Angel Gutierrez; editing by Cassandra Garrison and
Marguerita Choy)