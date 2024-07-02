Alsea B de C : REGISTRATION TO THE VIDEOCONFERENCE OF ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V. CORRESPONDING TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2024
July 01, 2024 at 07:55 pm EDT
TO: Analyst & Investors
REGISTRATION TO THE VIDEOCONFERENCE OF ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
CORRESPONDING TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2024
DATE: July 1, 2024
EARNINGS RESULTS
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on
Tuesday July 23, 2024.
VIDEOCONFERENCE
Management will host a videoconference on Wednesday July 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Mexico City Time) to discuss the Company's results, the videoconference will be held in English with time for Q&A.
To participate, please register at the following link: https://alseareportederesultados.com/
The videoconference will be uploaded in our website https://www.alsea.net/investor-relations.
About Alsea
Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop and casual dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Gino's, and TGI Fridays. The company operates more than 4,600 units in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Paraguay. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.
For more information, visit: https://www.alsea.net/
Its shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ALSEA*
