Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on

Tuesday July 23, 2024.

Management will host a videoconference on Wednesday July 24, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Mexico City Time) to discuss the Company's results, the videoconference will be held in English with time for Q&A.

To participate, please register at the following link: https://alseareportederesultados.com/

The videoconference will be uploaded in our website https://www.alsea.net/investor-relations.

Alsea is the leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe of global brands in the quick service, coffee shop and casual dining segments. It has a diversified portfolio, with brands such as Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Gino's, and TGI Fridays. The company operates more than 4,600 units in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Uruguay and Paraguay. Alsea's business model includes support for its brands through a Shared Services Center that provides all the Administrative and Development Processes, as well as the Supply Chain.

