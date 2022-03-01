Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSEA *   MXP001391012

ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALSEA *)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Alsea expects to invest about $230 million in 2022, CEO says

03/01/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion Mexican pesos ($233 million) in 2022.

Alsea Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said during a news conference that the company also expects to open up to 260 new stores.

Gonzalez added that 45% of the new investment will go to Mexico and 37% toward Europe, while the rest will be invested in Latin America.

Alsea reported a net profit of 40.7 million pesos in the fourth quarter, a seven-fold increase over the year-earlier period. Shares of the company were 4.4% higher in afternoon trading. ($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
01:33pMexico's Alsea expects to invest about $230 million in 2022, CEO says
RE
02/24Quarterly net profit for Mexico's Alsea grows seven-fold
RE
02/24Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/24Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
01/19Mexico's Cuervo, Femsa among companies well-positioned for '22 -Barclays
RE
2021TRANSCRIPT : Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Oct 29, 2021
CI
2021Mexico's Alsea beats net profit estimates in 2021 rebound
RE
2021Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021Food Service Project, S.L. announced that it has received funding from Alia Capital Par..
CI
2021ALSEA B DE C : Mexico's Alsea plans to open 150 new stores by end of 2022
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 562 M 2 560 M 2 560 M
Net income 2021 177 M 8,63 M 8,63 M
Net Debt 2021 50 418 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 351x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37 199 M 1 812 M 1 812 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 68 322
Free-Float -
Chart ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,36 MXN
Average target price 45,26 MXN
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Gonzalez Somoza Chief Executive Officer
Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Torrado Martínez Chairman
Salvador Aponte Escalante Chief Information Officer
Fabián Gerardo Gosselin Castro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.89%1 820
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-8.69%182 903
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-12.86%42 702
YUM BRANDS-10.90%35 423
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.37%22 271
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.75%17 333