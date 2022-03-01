Mexico's Alsea expects to invest about $230 million in 2022, CEO says

March 1 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea
said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion
Mexican pesos ($233 million) in 2022.
Alsea Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said during
a news conference that the company also expects to open up to
260 new stores.
Gonzalez added that 45% of the new investment will go to
Mexico and 37% toward Europe, while the rest will be invested in
Latin America.
Alsea reported a net profit of 40.7 million pesos in the
fourth quarter, a seven-fold increase over the year-earlier
period. Shares of the company were 4.4% higher in afternoon
trading.
($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire
Editing by Paul Simao)