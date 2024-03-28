Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM) (FSE: 1R60) ("Alset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "1R60", WKN: A3ESVQ and ISIN: CA02115L2003. The Common Shares are now cross-listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (the "TSXV") in Canada, and the FSE in Germany.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

Corporate Awareness Engagement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Omni8 Communications Inc. DBA Omni8 Global ("Omni8"), a content focused digital marketing agency to increase investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting new investors through various online platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, whereby the services to be provided by Omni8 will include assisting Alset to develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts. The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites.

The agreement is for a 2-month term commencing March 27, 2024, with a cost of $100,000. The principal of Omni8 is Ryan Johnson, 1075 West Georgia Street, V6E 3C9, Phone: 1-855-939-2189; Email: ryan@omni8media.com. Omni8 and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No stock options are being granted to Omni8 under the terms of its engagement, and to the knowledge of the Company, Omni8 does not own any Common Shares or other securities of the Company. The governing agreement described herein is subject to TSXV approval and may be renewed or extended by the Company and Omni8 at the end of the initial term.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") to provide a European marketing awareness program. Services include editorial write-ups and distribution, standalone email marketing campaigns, search engine marketing, native advertising. These efforts will be focused on disseminating editorial reports to active investors. Additionally, a specialized German Social Media campaign will target financial investors, distributing editorial content across relevant platforms such as aktiencheck.de and others.

The agreement is for a 2-month term commencing April 8, 2024, with a cost of €50,000. The principal of Aktiencheck is Stefan Lindam, Bahnhofstraße 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland, Phone: +49 2661 9890020; Email: stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de. Aktiencheck and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No stock options are being granted to Aktiencheck under the terms of its engagement, and to the knowledge of the Company, Aktiencheck does not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. The governing agreement described above is subject to TSXV approval and may be renewed or extended at the end of the initial term.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Shore Thing Media, LLC. ("STM") to provide a coordinate with the Company's management concerning marketing ideas, re-distribution of press releases and memorandum describing the Company's business together with such other materials as may be reasonably required for marketing of the Company.

The agreement is for a 2-month term commencing April 8, 2024, with a cost of USD $50,000. The principal of STM is Michael Mctigue, 625 Abbott Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753, Phone: 973-820-3748; Email: fnmmichael@gmail.com. STM and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No stock options are being granted to STM under the terms of its engagement, and to the knowledge of the Company, STM does not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. The governing agreement described above is subject to TSXV approval.

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resources or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Morgan Good, CEO and Director

T: 604.715.4751

E: morgan@alsetai.com

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the intended services to be provided by each of Omni8, Aktienchek and STM, the consideration to be paid to each of Omni8, Aktiencheck and STM and the Company obtaining TSXV approval. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-Looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

