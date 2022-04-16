Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments Co.Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFED   JO3101111016

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.LTD

(VFED)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-11
1.710 JOD    0.00%
Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(VFED)-2022-04-16

04/16/2022 | 08:14am EDT
ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:18:10 2022-04-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

Date: 16-04-2022 01:18:10 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 1:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-14 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻡﻭﺯ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﻓ %82 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS was held on 1:00 On 14-04-2022 at The meeting will be held via Zoom, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 82%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 28-03-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ

The item was rejected by the contributor, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, and the reason for the rejection will be provided to the representative of the Companies Control Department, and it will be studied to ensure the legality of the rejectio n

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

The item was rejected by the contributor, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, and the reason for the rejection will be provided to the representative of the Companies Control Department, and it will be studied to ensure the legality of the rejectio n

ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

The item was rejected by the contributor, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, and the reason for the rejection will be provided to the representative of the Companies Control Department, and it will be studied to ensure the legality of the rejectio n

ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

The item was rejected by the contributor, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, and the reason for the rejection will be provided to the representative of the Companies Control Department, and it will be studied to ensure the legality of the rejectio n

ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Methaq consulting and auditing for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Methaq consulting and auditing

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ

Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

the inclusion of any other items for the shareholder, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, was rejected by the Companies Controller, due to their illegality, as they are considered administrative matters and not within the powers of the ordinary general assembly

ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺻ ﻦﻣ ﺖﺴﻴﻟﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺍﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺎﻫﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺪﻌﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors User Name: ﻞﻴﺨﻟﺍ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺎﻧﺍﺯﻮﺳ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻞﻴﺨﻟﺍ ﻮﺑﺍ ﺎﻧﺍﺯﻮﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments Company PSC published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
