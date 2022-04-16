Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(VFED)-2022-04-16

|
The item was rejected by the contributor, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, and the reason for the rejection will be provided to the representative of the Companies Control Department, and it will be studied to ensure the legality of the rejectio n
ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ
Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected
ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ
Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:
:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ
ﺐﺒﺳ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻛﺎﺘﻠﻟ ﻪﺘﺳﺍﺭﺩ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺏﻭﺪﻨﻤﻟ ﺾﻓﺮﻟﺍ
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected
ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ
Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:
:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Methaq consulting and auditing for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
|
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Methaq consulting and auditing
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ
Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes to include in the agenda
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected
ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ
Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:
:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ
the inclusion of any other items for the shareholder, Nael Abdul Razzaq Abdul Ghani Khanfar, was rejected by the Companies Controller, due to their illegality, as they are considered administrative matters and not within the powers of the ordinary general assembly
ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻲﻨﻐﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﺕﺎﻴﺣﻼﺻ ﻦﻣ ﺖﺴﻴﻟﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺍﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺎﻫﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻡﺪﻌﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ