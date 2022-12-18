Advanced search
    VFED   JO3101111016

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.LTD

(VFED)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-04-11
1.710 JOD   -.--%
Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(VFED)-2022-12-18

12/18/2022 | 01:43am EST
ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

AM 09:31:39 2022-12-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 18-12-2022 09:31:39 AM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 01:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-12-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ

INVESTMENTS was held on 01:00 On 15-12-2022 at The

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

meeting will be held through Zoom video confer. The

.% 83 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ

shareholders participation in the General Assembly

Meeting was 83%.

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

1- Discussing and voting on suspending borrowing from

ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻖﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 1-

ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ

banks and financial institutions and relying on the

ﺾﻓﺭ %38ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ

company's own resources. The percentage of votes 62%

ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺀﺎﻔﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﻞﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 2-

approval and 38% rejection

ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﻭ ﻲﺿﺭﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﻃ ﻦﻣ 1168 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ

2-Discussing and voting to be satisfied with what has

%100 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺍﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺍﻮﻄﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ

been accomplished in the project built on Plot No 1168

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﺑ ﻅﺎﻔﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ3-

from the ground floor, and the settlement and non-

ﻢﻬﺳ 412950 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﻮﻛﺮﻴﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

completion of the upper floors and the voting rate was

ﺎﻬﻟﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻝﻮﺻﻭ ﻦﻴﺤﻟ

100%

ﻻ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻖﻘﺤﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 9 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ

3- Discussing and voting to retain the company's

ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 412950 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ

shareholding in Sherco Securities Company, which

ﺾﻓﺭ %38

amounts to 412950 shares until the share price reaches

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 4-

the nominal value of dinars according to its current

ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2021/12/31

capital, which amounts to 9 million shares so that the sale

ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ

of these shares is not less than 412950 dinars and the

ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺎﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻊﻣ %100

voting percentage was 62% approval and 38% to reject

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻲﻫﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺾﻌﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ

4- Discussing and voting on the company's financial

ﺔﻟﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻗﺎﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺎﺑ

statements as of 12/31/2021, the annual report for 2021

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﻴﺳ ﻊﻴﺑﻭ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﻮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻓﻮﺗﻭ ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﺵﺎﻌﺘﻧﺍ

and the future plan for 2022, and the discharge of the

ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻯﺮﺧﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﻟﺍﺪﺒﺘﺳﺍﻭ

Board of Directors, and the percentage of voting was

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻛﺎﺘﻟﺍ5-

100%, with some reservations from shareholder Nael

ﺮﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻨﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﻳ ﺎﻤﻴﻗ 2022/4/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Abdel Razzaq Khanfar on some of the items of the future

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣﻭ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﺟ 1456 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ

plan, which is investing in shares and completing of the

ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

new project in the event of availability of cash liquidity,

%100 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

and selling the company's car and replacing it with a new

ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻢﺗﻭ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ6-

one

ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﺮﻤﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ

5- Confirming what was approved unanimously in the

ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ

meeting of the General Assembly on 4/14/2022, values

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻪﺑﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﻻ ﻪﺑﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻑﺎﺴﻋ ﻮﺑﺍ

pertaining to the leased commercial building on Plot No.

ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺿﺮﻌﻟ

Page 1 of 2

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

1456 Jabal Al-Hussein, and the minutes of the previous

ﺾﻓﺭ %38

General Assembly meeting for the year 2020, and the

auditor was elected for the year 2022, and the voting rate

was 100%

6- Election of a board member in place of the resigned

member. Mr. Omar Nael Khanfar was proposed by the

shareholder Nael Abdel Razzaq Khanfar, as a member of the

Board of Directors, Muhammad Amin Abu Assaf, had

reservations about his election because he was not elected

by the Board of Directors to be presented to the General

Assembly, and the vote rate 62% approval. And 38%

refused

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi

khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments Company PSC published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 06:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
