Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Assembly Decision-(VFED)-2022-12-18

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
|
AM 09:31:39 2022-12-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 18-12-2022 09:31:39 AM
|
|
|
|
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
|
ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 01:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-12-15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ
|
INVESTMENTS was held on 01:00 On 15-12-2022 at The
|
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
|
meeting will be held through Zoom video confer. The
|
.% 83 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ
|
shareholders participation in the General Assembly
|
|
Meeting was 83%.
|
|
|
|
Subject: Other
|
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
1- Discussing and voting on suspending borrowing from
|
ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻖﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 1-
|
ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍﻭ
|
banks and financial institutions and relying on the
|
ﺾﻓﺭ %38ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ
|
company's own resources. The percentage of votes 62%
|
ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻩﺯﺎﺠﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺀﺎﻔﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﻞﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 2-
|
approval and 38% rejection
|
ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺗ ﻭ ﻲﺿﺭﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﻃ ﻦﻣ 1168 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ
|
2-Discussing and voting to be satisfied with what has
|
%100 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺍﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺍﻮﻄﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ
|
been accomplished in the project built on Plot No 1168
|
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﺑ ﻅﺎﻔﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ3-
|
from the ground floor, and the settlement and non-
|
ﻢﻬﺳ 412950 ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﻮﻛﺮﻴﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
|
completion of the upper floors and the voting rate was
|
ﺎﻬﻟﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﻝﻮﺻﻭ ﻦﻴﺤﻟ
|
100%
|
ﻻ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻖﻘﺤﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 9 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ
|
3- Discussing and voting to retain the company's
|
ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 412950 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ
|
shareholding in Sherco Securities Company, which
|
ﺾﻓﺭ %38
|
amounts to 412950 shares until the share price reaches
|
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ 4-
|
the nominal value of dinars according to its current
|
ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2021/12/31
|
capital, which amounts to 9 million shares so that the sale
|
ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ
|
of these shares is not less than 412950 dinars and the
|
ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺎﻈﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺾﻌﺑ ﺩﻮﺟﻭ ﻊﻣ %100
|
voting percentage was 62% approval and 38% to reject
|
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻲﻫﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺾﻌﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ
|
4- Discussing and voting on the company's financial
|
ﺔﻟﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻗﺎﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺎﺑ
|
statements as of 12/31/2021, the annual report for 2021
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﻴﺳ ﻊﻴﺑﻭ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﻮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻓﻮﺗﻭ ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﺵﺎﻌﺘﻧﺍ
|
and the future plan for 2022, and the discharge of the
|
ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻯﺮﺧﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﻟﺍﺪﺒﺘﺳﺍﻭ
|
Board of Directors, and the percentage of voting was
|
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑﻭ ﺔﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﻛﺎﺘﻟﺍ5-
|
100%, with some reservations from shareholder Nael
|
ﺮﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻨﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺺﺨﻳ ﺎﻤﻴﻗ 2022/4/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
Abdel Razzaq Khanfar on some of the items of the future
|
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣﻭ ﻦﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﺟ 1456 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ
|
plan, which is investing in shares and completing of the
|
ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺨﺘﻧﺍﻭ 2020 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
new project in the event of availability of cash liquidity,
|
%100 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
|
and selling the company's car and replacing it with a new
|
ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻢﺗﻭ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ6-
|
one
|
ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﻢﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻞﺋﺎﻧ ﺮﻤﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ
|
5- Confirming what was approved unanimously in the
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﺮﻔﻨﺧ ﻕﺍﺯﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ
|
meeting of the General Assembly on 4/14/2022, values
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻪﺑﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ ﻪﻧﻻ ﻪﺑﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻑﺎﺴﻋ ﻮﺑﺍ
|
pertaining to the leased commercial building on Plot No.
|
ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ %62 ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺿﺮﻌﻟ
|
|