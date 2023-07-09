ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

PM 01:16:46 2023-07-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 09-07-2023 01:16:46 PM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-07-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ

INVESTMENTS was held on 10:00 On 09-07-2023 at Via

.% 83 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

Zoom video call. The shareholders participation in the

General Assembly Meeting was 83%.

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

The percentage of voting on all items was 62.5% approval

37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ

and 37.5% rejection, provided that the legal department

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ %

of the Companies Control Department decides on the

. ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ

reliability of these items.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi

khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

