ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
PM 01:16:46 2023-07-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 09-07-2023 01:16:46 PM
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 10:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-07-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ
INVESTMENTS was held on 10:00 On 09-07-2023 at Via
.% 83 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
Zoom video call. The shareholders participation in the
General Assembly Meeting was 83%.
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected
ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ
Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:
:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ
The percentage of voting on all items was 62.5% approval
37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ
and 37.5% rejection, provided that the legal department
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ %
of the Companies Control Department decides on the
. ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ
reliability of these items.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi
khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
