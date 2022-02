Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Disclosure (VFED) 2022 02 20

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PM 01:09:39 2022-02-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 19-02-2022 01:09:39 PM ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Board meeting results

With reference to the minutes of the meeting of the Board

of Directors No. 1/2022, which was held on 19/02/2022, 2022/1 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

we would like to inform you that the financial statements ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ 2022/02/19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ

were approved and approved as on 31/12/2021, and the ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻪﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﻻﺍ

Board of Directors decided to set an initial date for the ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻩﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗﻭ ﺎﻤﻛ ، 2021/12/31

ordinary general assembly meeting on 06 / 04/2022, 2022/04/06 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻ ﻲﻟﻭﺍ

which falls on Sunday at exactly one o'clock in the ﺍﺮﻬﻇ ﻩﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﻑﺩﺎﺼﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ

afternoon, and you will be informed upon approval from ﻪﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺍﺯﻭ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﻋ ﻢﻜﺗﺎﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ

the Ministry of Industry and Trade. . ﻩﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ

19-02-2022 19-02-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ