Alshamekha For Realestate and Financial Investments : Disclosure (VFED) 2022 04 18

ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, Amman Stock Exchange Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS Date: 18-04-2022 12:58:44 PM Subject: Election of a new auditor / change of auditor / vacancy of auditor's place ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ PM 12:58:44 2022-04-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ / ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ/ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that METHAQ01-Methaq consulting and auditing has been (elected or appointed) to audit the company's accounts starting from 14-04-2022, instead of the previous auditor RSM01-RSM Jordan for the following reasons. METHAQ01- ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ (ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻭﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ) ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻛ Methaq consulting and auditing ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ 2022-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺒﺳﻸﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ RSM01-RSM Jordan ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Reason for change: :ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺐﺒﺳ

Other. ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺏﺎﺒﺳﺍ

Methaq Foundation for Consulting and Auditing was elected based on the recommendations of the Ordinary General Assembly ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺗﻭ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﺎﺜﻴﻣ ﺔﺴﺳﺆﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﻢﺗ ﻪﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻪﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ

Whether the auditor's report included a reservation on the company's financial statements during the two preceding fiscal year: No ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺗ ﺍﺫﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻻ :ﻦﻴﺘﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ