To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
PM 01:20:22 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-07-2023 01:20:22 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Results of the extraordinary general assembly
meet
Subject: The results of the company's extraordinary
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ
general assembly meeting for the fiscal year 2023
176 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ ، ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
With reference to the aforementioned subject, and with
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺚﺤﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﺯﻮﺠﻳ" ﻪﻧﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺺﻨﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ
reference to the provisions of Article 176 of the
ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Companies Law, which states that "the general
ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﺪﺼﺗﻭ ، ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻴﺣﻼﺻ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺔﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ
shareholding general assembly may discuss, in its
"ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻠﻏﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ
extraordinary meeting, the matters within its powers in
ﺕﺬﺨﺗﺍ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،
the ordinary meeting, and issue its decisions in this case
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ
by the absolute majority of the shares represented in the
.: 2023/7/9
meeting." We would kindly inform you that the
ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 1-
Extraordinary General Assembly took the following
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ًﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ 1168 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺭﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ
decisions at the meeting held on Sunday 7/9/2023:.
ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ
1- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors
.ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ
to complete the project built on plot No. 1168 as it deems
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻴﻘﺒﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻘﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﺒﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 2-
appropriate. The percentage of voting on the item was
ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ 1169 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺭﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻨﻜﺴﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ
62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺟﺎﻴﺘﺣﺍ ﻖﻘﺤﻳﻭ ًﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ
legal department of the Companies Control Department
ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ
decides the approval of this item.
ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
2- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺺﺨﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 3-
to sell the remaining apartments of the residential project
ﻦﻴﻌﻣ ﺮﻌﺴﺑ ﺪﻴﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﻮﻛﺮﻴﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ
built on plot No. 1169 as it deems appropriate and fulfills
% 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻊﻴﺒﻠﻟ
the company's needs. The percentage of voting on the
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ
item was 62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided
.ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ
that the legal department of the Companies Control
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻖﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺀﺎﻬﻧﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 4-
Department decides the approval of this item
ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ
3- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors
.ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ
regarding the company's shareholding in Sherco
brokerage company and non-compliance with a specific
price for sale. The percentage of voting on the item was
62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the
legal department of the Companies Control Department
decides the approval of this item.
4- Discussing ending the suspension of borrowing from
banks, and the percentage of votes on the item was 62.5%
approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the legal
department of the Companies Control Department
decides the reliability of this item.
09-07-2023
09-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi
khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
