Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS PM 01:20:22 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-07-2023 01:20:22 PM ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Results of the extraordinary general assembly

meet

Subject: The results of the company's extraordinary ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺃ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

2023 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ

general assembly meeting for the fiscal year 2023

176 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ ، ﻩﻼﻋﺃ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

With reference to the aforementioned subject, and with ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺚﺤﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﺯﻮﺠﻳ" ﻪﻧﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺺﻨﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ

reference to the provisions of Article 176 of the ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Companies Law, which states that "the general ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺭﺪﺼﺗﻭ ، ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻴﺣﻼﺻ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺔﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ

shareholding general assembly may discuss, in its "ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻘﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻠﻏﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﻲﻓ

extraordinary meeting, the matters within its powers in ﺕﺬﺨﺗﺍ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،

the ordinary meeting, and issue its decisions in this case ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ

by the absolute majority of the shares represented in the .: 2023/7/9

meeting." We would kindly inform you that the ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 1-

Extraordinary General Assembly took the following ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ًﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ 1168 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺭﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ

decisions at the meeting held on Sunday 7/9/2023:. ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

1- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors .ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ

to complete the project built on plot No. 1168 as it deems ﻦﻣ ﺔﻴﻘﺒﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﻘﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﺒﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 2-

appropriate. The percentage of voting on the item was ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ 1169 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺽﺭﺍ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻡﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻨﻜﺴﻟﺍ ﻉﻭﺮﺸﻤﻟﺍ

62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺟﺎﻴﺘﺣﺍ ﻖﻘﺤﻳﻭ ًﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ

legal department of the Companies Control Department ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ

decides the approval of this item. ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

2- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺺﺨﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 3-

to sell the remaining apartments of the residential project ﻦﻴﻌﻣ ﺮﻌﺴﺑ ﺪﻴﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻡﺪﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﻮﻛﺮﻴﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻓ

built on plot No. 1169 as it deems appropriate and fulfills % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻊﻴﺒﻠﻟ

the company's needs. The percentage of voting on the ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ

item was 62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided .ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ

that the legal department of the Companies Control ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺽﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﻖﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺀﺎﻬﻧﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ 4-

Department decides the approval of this item ﺖﺒﺗ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺾﻓﺭ % 37.5ﻭ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ % 62.5 ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ

3- Discussing the authorization of the Board of Directors .ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ

regarding the company's shareholding in Sherco

brokerage company and non-compliance with a specific

price for sale. The percentage of voting on the item was

62.5% approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the

legal department of the Companies Control Department

decides the approval of this item.

4- Discussing ending the suspension of borrowing from

banks, and the percentage of votes on the item was 62.5%

approval and 37.5% rejection, provided that the legal

department of the Companies Control Department