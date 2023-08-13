ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
AM 11:51:13 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 13-08-2023 11:51:13 AM
ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻﺍ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺳ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Members control companies that own shares in
ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ
Al Sh
Referring to your book No. 2/3/02407/23 dated
2023/8/8 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/02407/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ
8/8/2023, regarding our violation of accounting and
2014 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟ ﺎﻨﺘﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ،
auditing standards for the year 2014, especially the
ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ (17/ﺏ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺔﺻﺎﺧﻭ
provisions of Article (4/b/17), and with reference to the
ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺎﻓ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ
items contained in the company's annual report for the
ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺳ
year 2022, we show that there is no control for members
.ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ
The board of directors of other companies owns shares in
the majestic company.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi
khaled.mohammad khaled al ulaimi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
