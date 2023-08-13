ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ALSHAMEKHA FOR REALESTATE AND

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

AM 11:51:13 2023-08-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-08-2023 11:51:13 AM

ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻﺍ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺳ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Members control companies that own shares in

ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ

Al Sh

Referring to your book No. 2/3/02407/23 dated

2023/8/8 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/02407/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻜﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ

8/8/2023, regarding our violation of accounting and

2014 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟ ﺎﻨﺘﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ،

auditing standards for the year 2014, especially the

ﺓﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ (17/ﺏ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺔﺻﺎﺧﻭ

provisions of Article (4/b/17), and with reference to the

ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻻ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺎﻓ 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ

items contained in the company's annual report for the

ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﻻ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺳ

year 2022, we show that there is no control for members

.ﺔﺨﻣﺎﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ

The board of directors of other companies owns shares in

the majestic company.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

