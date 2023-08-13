Al Shamekha for Real Estate and Financial Investments Co PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of real estate operation services. The Company operates through renting, leasing and selling commercial offices and shops in the Company owned building, which is located in Jabal Al Hussain area, Amman, Jordan, as well as other real estate properties and projects. In addition, it is also involved in financial investment activities such as local market stock trading and shares investment. In June, 2014, the Company sold a total of 29 plots of lands, measuring 26,247,457 acres; a total of 20 plots of lands, measuring 17,507 acres, and a total of 15 plots of lands, measuring 14,229 acres. In August, 2014, the Company sold a total of 11 plots of lands.

Sector Real Estate Services