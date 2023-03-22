ALSO : ESG Report 2022

Dear stakeholders of ALSO,

Corporate governance is the indispensable foundation of any long-term management. For us, this includes commitment to the environment and social topics. In recent years, however, the term "ESG" has become a real buzzword. We think it is wrong to lump together under this acronym three such important topics as environment, social and

governance, which have little or nothing to do with each other.

Corporate governance is regulated by law, there is no room for interpretation. Those who do not comply with it are liable to prosecution. The basic understanding of good corporate governance is uniform in the Western world, yet jurisprudence varies between countries. One example of this is the different understanding of the task of the Board of Directors, which in Switzerland, unlike in the Anglo-Saxon world, is not a supervisory board - and thus a controlling body - but whose task it is to actively manage the company. We adhere to the regulations of the country in which we are based. They cannot be interpreted as we see fit or exported, dubbed 'best practice'.

As clear as the legal situation is in governance, as unclear it is in the areas of environmental and social affairs. For years, we have been calling for the introduction of legal requirements for these topics. We are therefore pleased that the legislators in the EU and Switzerland are taking action. In 2023/24, a series of laws will come into force that focus on such important topics as responsibility along the supply chain or respect for human rights. Clear criteria and rules are also needed for the rapidly growing number of so-called ESG funds. Often, existing funds have simply been renamed to take advantage of the high demand for sustainable investments. Of course, there are serious providers in this market. Together with them, we welcome the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created an ESG task force to ensure transparency and clarity in the disclosure of ESG topics. The work of rating agencies should also be defined and controlled. They must work according to a binding standard that is transparent and accessible to all stakeholders. Unfortunately, their audits are often very superficial (tick the box) to negligent and do not do justice to the importance of the content. The skyrocketing number of questionnaires and lists of ever new