ALSO : ESG Report 2022

03/22/2023 | 04:41am EDT
GENERAL DISCLOSURESMATERIAL TOPICSECONOMIC STANDARDSENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDSSOCIAL STANDARDSAPPENDIX

ALSO ESG-REPORT 2022

2

CONTENTS

PREFACE

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS (GRI)

5

GRI CONTENT INDEX

6

GENERAL DISCLOSURES

14

ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS

47

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2022

14

GRI 301: Materials 2016

47

GRI 302: Energy 2016

50

GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018

57

GRI 304: Biodiversity 2016

61

MATERIAL TOPICS

33

GRI 305: Emissions 2016

61

GRI 306: Waste 2020

64

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

33

GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016

67

SOCIAL STANDARDS

68

ECONOMIC STANDARDS

40

GRI 401: Employment 2016

68

201: Economic Performance 2016

40

GRI 402: Labor/Management Relations 2016

70

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016

43

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018

71

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016

43

GRI 404: Training and Education 2016

74

GRI 204: Procurement Practices 2016

44

GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016

75

GRI 205: Anti-Corruption 2016

44

GRI 406: Non-discrimination 2016

76

GRI 206: Anti-Competitive Behavior 2016

45

GRI 407: Freedom of Association and Collective

GRI 207: Tax 2019

45

Bargaining 2016

76

GRI 408: Child Labor 2016

76

GRI 409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016

76

GRI 410: Security Practices 2016

77

GRI 413: Local Communities 2016

77

GRI 414: Supplier Social Assessment 2016

78

GRI 415: Public Policy 2016

78

GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety 2016

78

GRI 417: Marketing and Labeling 2016

79

GRI 418: Customer Privacy 2016

79

APPENDIX

81

Calculation and Data Description

81

Further Information

87

Abbreviations

ACMP: ALSO Cloud Marketplace

BC: Board committee

CSR: Corporate social responsibility

FTEs: Full-time employees

HR: Human resources

SKUs: Stock keeping units

SMB: Small and medium businesses

UN: United Nations

GENERAL DISCLOSURESMATERIAL TOPICSECONOMIC STANDARDSENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDSSOCIAL STANDARDSAPPENDIX

ALSO ESG-REPORT 2022

3

PREFACE

Dear stakeholders of ALSO,

Corporate governance is the indispensable foundation of any long-term management. For us, this includes commitment to the environment and social topics. In recent years, however, the term "ESG" has become a real buzzword. We think it is wrong to lump together under this acronym three such important topics as environment, social and

governance, which have little or nothing to do with each other.

Corporate governance is regulated by law, there is no room for interpretation. Those who do not comply with it are liable to prosecution. The basic understanding of good corporate governance is uniform in the Western world, yet jurisprudence varies between countries. One example of this is the different understanding of the task of the Board of Directors, which in Switzerland, unlike in the Anglo-Saxon world, is not a supervisory board - and thus a controlling body - but whose task it is to actively manage the company. We adhere to the regulations of the country in which we are based. They cannot be interpreted as we see fit or exported, dubbed 'best practice'.

As clear as the legal situation is in governance, as unclear it is in the areas of environmental and social affairs. For years, we have been calling for the introduction of legal requirements for these topics. We are therefore pleased that the legislators in the EU and Switzerland are taking action. In 2023/24, a series of laws will come into force that focus on such important topics as responsibility along the supply chain or respect for human rights. Clear criteria and rules are also needed for the rapidly growing number of so-called ESG funds. Often, existing funds have simply been renamed to take advantage of the high demand for sustainable investments. Of course, there are serious providers in this market. Together with them, we welcome the fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created an ESG task force to ensure transparency and clarity in the disclosure of ESG topics. The work of rating agencies should also be defined and controlled. They must work according to a binding standard that is transparent and accessible to all stakeholders. Unfortunately, their audits are often very superficial (tick the box) to negligent and do not do justice to the importance of the content. The skyrocketing number of questionnaires and lists of ever new

agencies does lead to growing costs for processing - but it has not yet resulted in a single positive measure being planned, let alone implemented.

Regardless of ratings, funds and regulations, there have fortunately also been a number of positive developments over the last years. Many companies are in the process of reducing their ecological footprint. The number of start-ups working on sustainability issues has increased by leaps and bounds. Genetically modified trees that break down a toxic by-product of photosynthesis so that more energy is available for growth, technologies for converting CO² into chemicals such as plastics and fuels, new software architectures that reduce the energy required for crypto-mining by 99.95 percent - it is impressive how many new ideas and business models are developing.

ALSO is continuously expanding its sustainable portfolio and commitment and has been doing so for over twelve years now. We have governance arrangements that go far beyond the legal requirements, for example the role of the Lead Director, which we introduced back in 2015. We are committed to the environment, for example by using geothermal energy as an energy source at our warehouse in Finland since 2016. And with Citizen Science projects in Belgium and Serbia, we have long been responding to society's interest in using digital technologies.

In 2022 we undertook a number of activities to further optimise sustainability performance:

The Annual General Meeting decided to establish an ESG Committee, which is mainly composed of external stakeholders under the leadership of a Board member. It supports and advises the Board of Directors in its efforts to further the sustainable development of the company. We succeeded in recruiting an international team of experts for the committee, representing the interests of vendors, resellers, investors, and employees. In addition, we were able to win a renowned expert on CSR as a permanent member. They have reviewed the respective parts of this sustainability report and provided us with valuable feedback.

GENERAL DISCLOSURESMATERIAL TOPICSECONOMIC STANDARDSENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDSSOCIAL STANDARDSAPPENDIX

ALSO ESG-REPORT 2022 4

For many years, we have been screening all new vendors for their ESG performance. In 2022, we sent a questionnaire covering all relevant dimensions to the top 50 of them in order to systematically record their commitment to human rights and ecology as well as governance issues. The results are evaluated and actively followed up. The ALSO Supplier Code of Conduct is also being sent out step by step to our partners for them to sign.

We have taken a number of measures to reduce our CO² emissions. Our IoT solution "Workplace+" has been implemented in our own warehouses and offices to monitor and control energy consumption and emissions. We prepared a contract in Scandinavia with a logistics provider for intermodal transport, an environmentally friendly way of moving containers and trailers over long distances, and climate-neutrallast-mile delivery. We have developed far-reaching measures to reduce our vehicle fleet. We are working with our vendors to provide resellers with the Product Carbon Footprint of the equipment they offer and have started a project to develop a Service Carbon Footprint for virtual services. And we have done intensive groundwork to expand our portfolio in 2023 to include renewable energy products such as inverters, energy storage systems and EV chargers.

Diversity is part of ALSO's DNA. Having employees of different genders, ages, backgrounds, religions, etc. is an enrichment for our business and our corporate culture. In order to expand our commitment in the area of human rights, we have, among other things, started a dialogue with our vendors and of course we still are an active member of the UN Global Compact.

There is one more initiative that I would like to mention in this context: In the course of the past year, the cost of living rose noticeably in many countries. In November, the Management Board of ALSO Holding therefore decided to make a one-off compensation payment to eligible employees in the affected countries. To ensure that the payments reach exactly where they were most needed, we developed a progressive system linked to wage levels. In total, 2683 employees received payments. We are also very proud of all those who did not benefit directly from the program but were happy to support their colleagues.

Neither greenwishing nor greenwashing will take us any further in realizing our purpose, which is to improve the quality of life of all people through technology. We work on the realization of this purpose every day. Our work is recognized internationally, both by external agencies such as Ecovadis or Sustainalytics and by sustainable finance companies such as Green Growth Futura. Their sustainability committee has carefully examined ALSO and selected it for a fund launched jointly with GLS Bank (even though the colour of our company is 'colored' and not green).

Corporate governance has been an integral part of our Annual Reports for more than twelve years. For ten years, we have been reporting on social topics, and for eight years on our ecological commitment. After the content had become increasingly extensive and was not perceived according to its importance within the Annual Report, we are now again publishing this additional ESG report. Far beyond the legal requirements, we communicate transparently where we stand with our sustainability performance. The progress we have made is primarily due to the competence and commitment of our stakeholders. To the vendors and resellers with their willingness to work with us to make the channel sustainable. To the investors with their trust and understanding of the necessary investments. To the employees with the development of new ideas and the design of new, better processes. I would like to thank them all, also on behalf of my colleagues on the Management Board, for their personal commitment.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt

CEO AND PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALSO HOLDING AG

GENERAL DISCLOSURESMATERIAL TOPICSECONOMIC STANDARDSENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDSSOCIAL STANDARDSAPPENDIX

ALSO ESG-REPORT 2022

5

TABLE OF CONTENTS (GRI)

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

1. The organization and its reporting practices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 2-1: Organizational details. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

2-2: Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

2-3: Reporting period, frequency, and contact point . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15

2-4: Restatements of information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15

2-5: External assurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15

2. Activities and workers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 2-6: Activities, value chain and other business relationships . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

2-7: Employees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

2-8: Workers who are not employees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20

3. Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 2-9: Governance structure and composition . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 2-10: Nomination and selection of the highest governance body . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

2-11: Chair of the highest governance body. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

2-12: Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management

of impacts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 2-13: Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

2-14: Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting. . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

2-15: Conflicts of interest. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

2-16: Communication of critical concerns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

2-17: Collective knowledge of the highest governance body. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

2-18: Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body. . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

2-19: Remuneration policies . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

2-20: Process to determine remuneration. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

2-21: Annual total compensation ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

4. Strategy, policies, and practices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 2-22: Statement on sustainable development strategy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

2-23: Policy commitments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

2-24: Embedding policy commitments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

2-25: Processes to remediate negative impacts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

2-26: Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

2-27: Compliance with laws and regulations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

2-28: Membership associations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

5. Stakeholder engagement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 2-29: Approach to stakeholder engagement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

2-30: Collective bargaining agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

3-1: Process to determine material topics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

3-2: List of material topics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

3-3: Management of material topics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38

201: Economic Performance 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

201-1: Direct economic value generated and distributed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

201-2: Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to

climate change . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 201-3: Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

201-4: Financial assistance received from government . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

202-1: Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local

minimum wage . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 202-2: Proportion of senior management hired from the local community . . . . . . . . . 43

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

203-1: Infrastructure investments and services supported. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

203-2: Significant indirect economic impacts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44

GRI 204: Procurement Practices 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44

204-1: Proportion of spending on local suppliers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44

GRI 205: Anti-Corruption2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44

205-1: Operations assessed for risks related to corruption . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

205-2: Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures . . 45

205-3: Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

GRI 206: Anti-CompetitiveBehavior 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

206-1: Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and

monopoly practices. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

GRI 207: Tax 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

207-1: Approach to tax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

207-2: Tax governance, control, and risk management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46

GRI 301: Materials 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47

301-1: Materials used by weight or volume . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 48

301-2: Recycled input materials used. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49

GRI 302: Energy 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50

302-1: Energy consumption within the organization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51

302-2: Energy consumption outside of the organization . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55

302-3: Energy intensity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56

302-4: Reduction of energy consumption. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56

GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

303-1: Interactions with water as a shared resource . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

303-3: Water withdrawal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58

303-4: Water discharge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60

GRI 304: Biodiversity 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

GRI 305: Emissions 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

305-1: Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

303-5: Water consumption . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

305-2: Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62

305-3: Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63

GRI 306: Waste 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

306-1: Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

306-2: Management of significant waste-related impacts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

305-5: Reduction of GHG emissions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

306-3: Waste generated . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65

306-4: Waste diverted from disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66

306-5: Waste directed to disposal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66

GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

308-1: New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

308-2: Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken. . . . . . 67

GRI 401: Employment 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68

401-1: New employee hires and employee turnover . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68

401-2: Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided

to temporary or part-time employees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 401-3: Parental leave. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68

GRI 402: Labor/Management Relations 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70

402-1: Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70

403-1: Occupational health and safety management system. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71

403-2: Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investigation . . . . . . . . . . 71

403-3: Occupational health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72

403-4: Worker participation, consultation, and communication on

occupational health and safety . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 403-5: Worker training on occupational health and safety . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72

403-6: Promotion of worker health . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72

403-7: Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts

directly linked by business relationships. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73 403-9:Work-related injuries . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73 403-10:Work-related ill health . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74

GRI 404: Training and Education 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74

404-1: Average hours of training per year per employee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74

GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75

405-1: Diversity of governance bodies and employees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75

405-2: Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75

GRI 406: Non-discrimination2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

406-1: Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

GRI 407: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

407-1: Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of association

and collective bargaining may be at risk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

GRI 408: Child Labor 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

408-1: Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of child labor . . . . . . 76

GRI 409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

409-1: Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of forced

or compulsory labor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 76

GRI 410: Security Practices 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77

410-1: Security personnel trained in human rights policies or procedures. . . . . . . . . . 77

GRI 413: Local Communities 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77

413-1: Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments,

and development programs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 413-2: Operations with significant actual and potential negative impacts on

local communities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77

GRI 414: Supplier Social Assessment 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

414-1: New suppliers that were screened using social criteria. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

414-2: Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

GRI 415: Public Policy 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

415-1: Political contributions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

416-2: Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts

of products and services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

GRI 417: Marketing and Labeling 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79

417-1: Requirements for product and service information and labeling. . . . . . . . . . . . 79

417-2: Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information

and labeling . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79 417-3: Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications . . . . . . . 79

GRI 418: Customer Privacy 2016 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79

418-1: Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy

and losses of customer data. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79

Disclaimer

ALSO Holding AG published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
